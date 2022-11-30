FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Larry Glashoff's family has been farming in California for 100 years, and some of his earliest memories involve the farm.
“My early memory of life on the farm is packing peaches on an old wagon with steel wheels converted into a mobile table,” he said. “This was pulled by an old Jeep or a tractor, and we would move the wagon through the orchard to keep up with the pickers.”
Today, Glashoff Farms raises walnuts, berries, citrus fruit, French prunes, onions and cattle on 70 acres in Solano County, Calif., about 50 miles north of San Francisco.
He also checks with his customers to determine their interests.
“As a small farmer I try to understand what my customers want and seek out new and unique products that my customers will appreciate," he said. “I always try to find unusual crops to grow, and develop unusual and unique ways to prepare, promote and present them.”
Olallieberries or Hachiya persimmons are among the most unusual crops he's been growing.
“Anybody that has knowledge of growing blackberries and raspberries can grow Olallies," he said. “Unfortunately, not too many growers do.”
Olallieberries are making comeback among some customers, he said.
“As a child back in the 1960s, I remember the Olallies were all the rage, but they kind of disappeared in the 1970s and 1980s," he said. "I think the main reason is the development of the Marionberry, which is now the most prominent berry grown in the Northwest for processing."
However, he believes that the Olallieberry "has a superior flavor and a more pleasing texture than the Marion."
Like the boysenberry, the Olallieberry is soft and has a short shelf life — 1 or 2 days — which is why it is not the berry of choice for shipping and fresh market," he said. "So when berry lovers find fresh Olallies they are usually thrilled."
Hachiya persimmons are another story, he said.
“You could say the Hachiya persimmons are not that uncommon,” Glashoff said. "You can see them still hanging from trees this time of year, mainly because most people don't know what to do with them."
Hachiyas are misunderstood this way because of the way they ripen and what the fruit looks and feels like when they are ripe, he said.
"They are very bitter and inedible when they are hard and firm and must be ripened when they are off the tree," Glashoff said. "You literally should be able to stick your finger through them when they are ripe and ready to eat.
"You would never play catch with a ripe Hachiya Persimmon," he said. "Napkins are required if you eat them fresh."
Lulu Meyer, director of operations at Foodwise, which runs the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market at San Francisco's Embarcadero, applauded Glashoff and his family for their contributions.
"Larry and Maria Glashoff of Glashoff Farms have participated at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market since the first year we opened, and have been a shopper favorite ever since day one,” she said. “They are probably best known for their walnuts, and truly amazing walnut oil, but they have also been very innovative and expanded their value-added product line to include jams and preserves made with fruit from their orchards.”
