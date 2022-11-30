FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Larry Glashoff's family has been farming in California for 100 years, and some of his earliest memories involve the farm.

“My early memory of life on the farm is packing peaches on an old wagon with steel wheels converted into a mobile table,” he said. “This was pulled by an old Jeep or a tractor, and we would move the wagon through the orchard to keep up with the pickers.”

