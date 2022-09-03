Indelicato family

The Indelicato family has been crafting wines in California for almost 100 years. Left to right are Jay Indelicato, chief operating officer; Mike Indelicato, customer service lead; Cheryl Indelicato, family/brand ambassador; Stephen Mathews, fourth generation winemaker; Marie Mathews, director of hospitality and retail sales; and Chris Indelicato, chief executive officer.

 Delicato Family Wines

MANTECA, Calif. — Ninety-eight years ago, an 18-year-old immigrant from Sicily was looking for land in California that resembled his homeland to grow grapes. He found it in San Joaquin County.

“In 1924, Gaspare Indelicato and his wife, Catherine, purchased a 688-acre dairy ranch and planted small plots of Carignane, Mission, and Zinfandel vines for making their Delicato wine,” said Indelicato family spokesman Brent Dodd.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you