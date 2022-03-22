CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Last week, Alexander “Alec” Levin, Oregon State University viticulturist and assistant professor, planted a “no-touch” vineyard at a Southern Oregon research center. The experimental 1.25-acre plot of Pinot noir winegrapes will be pruned, tended and harvested almost entirely by machines.
Levin said what’s driving him to experiment is Oregon’s agricultural labor crisis: a short supply of laborers combined with rising wages and a pending overtime pay requirement. Levin said he expects many growers who want to stay economically sustainable will invest in automation in the future.
“The writing’s kind of on the wall here,” said Levin. “As far as I see it, labor is as much of an existential issue as something like, say, lack of water.”
Oregon has a long way to go in vineyard automation compared to California.
Levin estimated that half or less of Oregon’s vineyard acreage is mechanically harvested and even fewer acres are mechanically pruned. In contrast, 90% of winegrapes crushed in the U.S. — the vast majority from California — are machine-harvested, and mechanical pruning is gaining momentum.
Kaan Kurtural, associate cooperative extension viticulture specialist at the University of California-Davis, said harvest has long been mechanized in California, but the “final hurdle” was automated pruning.
In recent years, Kurtural ran experiments in a 40-acre “touchless vineyard” in the Napa Valley, producing fine Cabernet Sauvignon with machines. His experiments involved a mechanical pruner manufactured by Fresno-based V-mech LLC. Trials are complete and, he said, “It’s now the commercial go-to system.”
Based on cost studies Kurtural has conducted with other researchers, approximately 80% of all vineyard labor costs can be attributed to pruning and harvesting. Mechanizing those activities can save 60% to 80% of labor costs per acre.
Automating also saves time. Kurtural estimated it takes, on average, 40 man-hours to prune 1 acre by hand. A machine can prune the same acre in 45 minutes.
California’s overtime wage rules, he said, have accelerated adoption of mechanical pickers and pruners, making vineyard automation “an economic necessity.”
With Oregon also moving toward overtime pay for farmworkers, Kurtural said his office has recently received a higher volume of inquiries about automation from Oregon vineyardists.
“Growers in Oregon are asking us our opinions,” he said. “They’re asking us how they should plan for this.”
Levin, of OSU, has similarly encountered grower interest in automation.
The purpose of his experimental vineyard is to explore how mechanization can be most effective in Oregon.
Levin said growers sometimes attempt to mechanize pruning in older vineyards that weren’t set up to handle the equipment. For the highest chance of success, Levin said, young vines should be planted to accommodate machinery.
For example, Levin’s plot has fewer wires, different trellising and a higher fruiting wire than what would be found in a hand-pruned vineyard.
Inevitably, he said, new vineyard configurations will also change inputs and management. For example, a sprayer might need to be oriented differently, and vines might require more fertilizer.
“Any increased input costs will likely be absorbed by the huge savings you’ll realize by mechanizing because the hand labor is so overwhelmingly the highest proportion of the per-acre management cost,” Levin said.
Levin and Kurtural predict that large Oregon vineyards will invest in machines and smaller vineyards will hire contractors for mechanical pruning and harvest.