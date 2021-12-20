WENATCHEE, Wash. — Faced with a snarl of export challenges, Washington state's apple industry is pivoting to focus on what Todd Fryhover, president of the Washington Apple Commission, calls the "home court" — the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Experts say the global shipping crisis, combined with tariff disputes, will reduce exports for the 2021-2022 crop.
According to the Northwest Horticultural Council, Washington exported, on average, 31.36% of its apple crop annually in the five years leading up to COVID. Of the 2019-2020 crop, 28.3% was exported. That fell to 25.9% in 2020-2021. This year's export market is even worse. According to the state apple commission, export shipments this December are 16% to 17% lower than during the same timeframe last year.
"If this continues through the whole season, we'll have the lowest exports since 2003-2004," said Rebecca Lyons, the commission's international marketing director.
In recent years, major export markets have included Mexico, Canada, the Middle East, India, Taiwan, Central America, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand. But with high ocean shipping costs and jammed ports, Lyons said there's "lower risk to ship to neighbors."
Although many export difficulties have been shipping-related, another piece of the puzzle is retaliatory tariffs.
China currently has three tariffs on Washington apples adding up to a total 55% tariff. This makes U.S. apples less competitive in China's marketplace.
In India, two tariffs also continue, adding up to a total 70% tariff. Since the tariffs started in 2019, Washington's share of India's apple market has fallen from 20% to 6%.
Although this isn't good news for the industry, it's not a surprise, in part because Washington farmers have recently been growing fewer acres of Red Delicious — India's favorite variety.
"We're much less dependent on (India's) market today than we were two years ago," said Bob Mast, grower and president of CMI Orchards. "There were close to 22 million boxes of (Red Delicious) left this time in the season two years ago, and there are about 15 million this year. So, if there's a year that we wanted to not have as much dependency on that market, this is a good year for it."
India is sourcing an increasing number of Red Delicious apples from Turkey.
The apple commission, in turn, is pivoting its marketing strategy, cutting advertising dollars by 45% in India this year and focusing on the Americas.
Over the weekend, the commission rolled out an in-store sampling campaign for Cosmic Crisp apples in 42 Metro Ontario locations, a Canadian retailer. According to early reports from the commission's Canada marketing representative, the campaign is going well.
Although industry leaders are working the "home court," they're also in conversations with shipping experts about how to improve exports.
In a commission meeting Dec. 16, John Wolfe, CEO of the Northwest Seaport Alliance, a marine cargo partnership between the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, told growers his organization is working toward solutions.
In January, with a $400 million capital investment, Seattle will open Terminal 5, which Wolfe expects will relieve congestion 10% to 20%.
October 2022, the Port of Seattle also plans to upgrade Terminal 46 to receive vessels.
"It won't solve the issue entirely, but it will ease the pain," he said.
Officials are also exploring building inland terminals.
Wolfe said he expects the shipping situation to stabilize by mid-year to the third quarter of 2022.