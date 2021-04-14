At their virtual annual meeting this week, members of Washington Winegrowers Association, which represents state's wine industry, voted to re-elect incumbents to three-year terms on the board of directors.
The re-elected incumbents included Becca De Kleine of Four Feathers Wine Estates in Prosser, Scott Williams of Kiona Vineyards & Winery in Benton City and Shane Collins of Rocky Pond Estate Winery in Chelan.
De Kleine studied viticulture and enology at Washington State University. As a student, she worked at several large-scale wineries, and was then hired to help develop Four Feathers Wine Estates, where she now serves as the general manager and director of winemaking. She is also president of the Washington Wine Technical Group.
Williams has been involved in the Washington wine industry since 1972, when he helped his dad clear land and plant the first vineyard on Red Mountain. He studied agricultural engineering at Washington State University, managed and planted vineyards for others until 1984, then went to work full-time for Kiona Vineyards. Although Williams has transitioned winery management and winemaking to his sons, he continues to serve the winemaking community.
Collins is a fourth-generation orchardist. He studied communication from Washington State University, followed by viticulture and fermentation science at the Walla Walla Institute of Enology and Viticulture. He has held leadership positions in the Lake Chelan Wine Alliance, Cascade Valley Wine Country and the Washington Winegrowers Association.
The remaining board members are Patrick Rawn of Two Mountain Winery in Zillah, James Mantone of Syncline Wines in Lyle, Mike Means of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates in Paterson, John Derrick of Mercer Canyons in Prosser, Carrie Arredondo of Cave B Estate Winery in Quincy and Steele Brown of Golden West Vineyards in Royal City.