The Washington Winegrowers Association will host its annual convention virtually this year during the pandemic.
The convention, called WineVit, will consist of online sessions between March 9 and March 18.
"The virtual event will provide cutting-edge presentations, networking opportunities, information on trends and products in the market and access to industry suppliers," said Katlyn Straub, the association's spokeswoman, in a statement.
2020 was a challenging year for many sectors of the industry and has left legacies of oversupply and disrupted markets. Speakers will address these issues, along with global supply and demand chains and the latest research.
The association will soon release more information about specific dates, times and speakers.
Growers and others in the industry can learn more or register at www.winevit.org.