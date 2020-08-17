Another Asian giant hornet has been trapped by the Washington State Department of Agriculture in northwest Washington, intensifying the search for the nests of the invasive species.
The hornet was collected from a trap baited with orange juice and rice wine July 29 near Custer in Whatcom County. Entomologists confirmed the specimen was a male hornet on Aug. 13, the department announced today.
The hornet was the second trapped by the department and seventh detected in Whatcom County since late last year.
The Asian giant hornet, the largest hornet in the world, had never before been discovered in the U.S.
The hornets can wipe out hives of pollinators, such as honey bees, in mass attacks.
The hornet was the first male detected. It was found near where a mated queen was found dead and where hornets are suspected to have killed bees last year.
The department previously trapped an unmated queen July 14.
More male hornets should emerge this month and September as colonies develop, agriculture department entomologist Sven Spechiger said.
The department has said it will hang more traps in hopes of capturing one alive. The traps will have screens to keep the hornet from drowning.
If a live one is secured, the department has said it will try to attach an electronic tracking device to the hornet and follow it back to its nest.
Asian giant hornets nest in the ground. The department plans to eradicate nests with pesticides.