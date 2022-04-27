The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Monday will begin what it expects to be a multi-year campaign to eradicate Japanese beetles in Yakima County.
A contractor will spray the insecticide Acelepryn to kill grubs in a 49-square-mile area that includes the town of Grandview and the surrounding area. The spraying is expected to last through the summer.
The department has received permission to spray from 1,504 landowners and awaits to hear from 2,824 others, department spokeswoman Amber Betts said Wednesday.
Eight landowners have denied permission. Betts said the department won't force its way onto the properties by invoking its broad police powers to spray for insects.
The department anticipates spraying next year and hopes the reluctant landowners will change their minds, Betts said. "We're hoping we're going to be able to get 100% participation eventually, with consent," she said.
Oregon and Idaho have battled Japanese beetles, but not Washington has not until now. The agriculture department trapped more than 25,000 of the invasive pests last year in the Grandview area.
Japanese beetles have wide-ranging tastes that include some of Central Washington's most valuable crops, such as apples, grapes and hops. The department will spray around homes and businesses, but not on farms.
Japanese beetles emerge and begin flying in June. Highly infested properties may receive more applications during the flight season, according to the department.
Acelepryn is safe to use around people and pets if applied properly, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
