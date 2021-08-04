Gebbers Farms will spend more than $2 million on farmworker housing, medical care and recreation to settle a fine levied by the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, the state agency announced Wednesday.
Gebbers has agreed to spend $1.4 million to upgrade worker housing; $513,000 to support local health care facilities, day cares and recreation centers; and $150,000 on a safety officer to oversee the company's safety programs for the next three years.
The fine, which originally was $2,051,400, was reduced to $10,000.
"Because a court could not order Gebbers to make these changes, this is a better result for workers than we could achieve through litigation," L&I Director Joel Sacks said in a statement.
L&I issued the fine after two inspections last year found the north-central Washington fruit grower was not following the state's COVID-safety rules for housing and transporting workers.
Gebbers CEO Cass Gebbers said in a statement that the farm regularly improves housing.
"The mediation agreement will result in even more improvements, and it will benefit the community at large through the farm's donations to community charities and nonprofits," he said.
Gebbers came under intense scrutiny after two farmworkers who lived in Gebbers housing died of COVID.
Gebbers defended how it housed and transported workers, saying it had consulted an infectious disease expert.
L&I said the farm was not complying with social-distancing requirements and did not have adequate barriers in kitchens and bathrooms. The company also was cited for not reporting the death of one of the workers.
A study led by Washington Department of Health officials found that Gebbers workers who lived in company housing were less likely to become infected with COVID than those who lived in the community.
Gebbers has agreed to demolish and replace its older housing, built in the 1970s. It also promised to put up a cell tower, upgrade electrical outlets, install air conditioners, buy new mattresses and put up signs directing first responders to farmworker housing.
The company also agreed to pay for a soccer field and picnic tables and benches.