The USDA distributed $4.65 million for 20 projects to support specialty crops in Washington, the state Department of Agriculture announced Nov. 3.
The annual grants benefit producers of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops. Much of the money will go to research at Washington State University.
Other grants will fund promotional videos, social-media campaigns and other marketing efforts.
Here are the grant recipients:
• Washington State Department of Agriculture, $250,000: To produce You Tube videos to promote Washington specialty crops to domestic and international customers.
• The Center for Produce Safety, $250,000: The center and Kansas State University will research sanitation practices at tree fruit harvests. Some research will be done in Washington apple orchards.
• Washington State University, Tianna Dupont, $249,200: WSU, conservation districts and pest control boards will help growers remove trees infected with Little cherry disease and X-disease, also known as cherry buckskin.
• WSU, $249,178: WSU will work with the International Rescue Committee, Culinary Breeding Network and the Food Access Aggregation Team of King County to develop markets for non-white specialty crop farmers in Western Washington.
• WSU, Tianna DuPont, $246,524: To continue research on treating for pests to improve the consistency of pears.
• Washington State Fruit Commission, $245,768: The commission will market sweet cherries in India.
• WSU, Lynne Carpenter-Boggs, 244,944: On-farm trials will test soil amendments for growing peas.
• Snohomish Conservation District, $244,275: On-farm trials of "working buffers," in which trees and crops protect water and produce income. WSU, WSU Extension, and the Whidbey Island and Skagit conservation districts will participate.
• WSU, Gabriel LaHue, $244,085: Research into improving cider apple yields and quality with less irrigation.
• WSU, Tobin Northfield, $244,750: Research into removing weeds to fight X-disease.
• WSU, Joseph Zagrodnik, $243,459: WSU AgWeatherNet and University of Washington Department of Atmospheric Sciences will develop new temperature and humidity forecasts for growers.
• Washington State Department of Agriculture, $242,764: The organic program will set up an online database to list crop statistics and materials approved for organic farming, and allow growers to review and update certification.
• Washington Wine Industry Foundation, $237,703: Implement a plan for moving plants and equipment from pest-infested vineyards.
• WSU, Matthew Whiting, $234,453: WSU and the agricultural engineering firm Dekleine Machine Co. are working on a labor-saving device to shake and catch cherries and cider apples.
• USDA, Agricultural Research Service, William Walker, $233,807: Research into immunizing cherry trees against X-disease.
• WSU, Kate Evans, $220,045: Researchers will establish two orchards to develop a new apple. Trees are scheduled to be planted spring 2022.
• Washington State Department of Agriculture, Josh Milnes, $102,312: The department will survey for parasitoids that infect the apple maggot and snobbery fly to evaluate biological controls.
• Pear Bureau Northwest, $100,000: The bureau will promote World Pear Day to increase pear sales in Canada and Mexico.
• Kwiaht, $93,132: Kwiaht, a nonprofit conservation and scientific organization, will evaluate tree fruit on the San Juan Islands for making cider.
• WSU, Laura Lewis, $54,972: The grant will increase sales by farmers in Klickitat and Skamania counties through the Gorge Grown Food Network.