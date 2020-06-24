Washington apple growers and packers may pay more beginning in August to protect their industry from apple maggots.
The state Department of Agriculture proposes to raise the fee that supports its maggot- trapping program. The department projects collecting $247,000 more by hiking the fee to 2 cents from 1.5 cents per 100 pounds of fresh apples.
Without more money, the department says there will be fewer traps and more chances for maggots to go undetected. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association endorses the proposal.
"Growers know very well that expenses are not their friend, but they know it's necessary to produce quality products and market it effectively," the association's president, Jon DeVaney, said.
Apples are Washington's No. 1 farm product, and apple maggots are a threat, according to the department. The maggots puncture the skins of fruit and lay legs. The hatched larvae eat through the apple, leaving brown trails and ruining the fruit for human consumption.
Apple maggots are established in Western Washington, but most of the state's prime apple-growing regions in Central Washington are maggot-free, according to the agriculture department.
The department last raised the trapping fee in 2006. With rising program costs surpassing fees, The department proposed last year upping the assessment. The industry asked the department to cut costs instead.
The department set out 7,015 traps in 2019 compared to 10,139 the previous year. Without a fee hike, the department projected setting out 5,069 traps this year.
DeVaney said the tree fruit association appreciated the cost-saving measure in 2019, but did not want to see further cuts in trapping.
"You get to the point where you degrade the effectiveness of the program," he said.
The fee may rise to 2.5 cents per 100 hundred pounds as soon as next July to ensure the program stays solvent. The department will evaluate the program's financial status in February.
The current fee raised about $742,000 in 2019. The higher fee will raise about $990,000, the department projects.
The fee applies to all apples grown or packed in Washington for sale or shipment as fresh apples. The fee was paid by 57 businesses in 2019, according to the department.
The value of Washington's 2019 apple crop was $1.96 billion in 2019, according to the USDA, down from $2.14 billion in 2018 and $2.43 billion in 2017.
The department tentatively plans to make the fee effective on Aug. 15. However, the department will take comments on the proposal until July 8.
Comments can be sent by fax to (360) 902-2092, by email to wsdarulescomments@agr.wa.gov or by mail to Gloriann Robinson, agency rules coordinator, WSDA, P.O. Box 42560, Olympia, WA 98504.