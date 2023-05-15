The Washington Department of Labor and Industries plans to adopt rules this August that will require employers to control how much wildfire smoke their workers inhale.
Washington will join California and Oregon as the only states with laws regulating working outdoors during fire season.
The rule will apply to all outdoor workers. L&I estimates nearly 33,000 businesses and government agencies will have to follow it. About 3,600 are agricultural operations, according to L&I.
The United Farm Workers and UFW Foundation petitioned the Inslee administration in 2020 for a rule. Washington has had an emergency wildfire smoke rule the past two summers.
L&I rolled out its proposal for permanent rules on Thursday. The department will have six in-person public hearings and take written public comments until Aug. 4.
The department plans to adopt the rule Aug. 18, though it won't necessarily take effect then, an L&I spokeswoman said. The department hasn't set a date, she said.
The rule will require employers to escalate controls as smoke gets denser. Employers will have to monitor the Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index to keep up with their duties.
At AQI 69, a level the EPA considers "acceptable" for most people, employers will be encouraged to provide masks and control exposure to smoke, according to the proposed rules.
Controls could include moving workers indoors or away from smoke, changing schedules or avoiding work that makes more smoke, dust or fumes, according to L&I.
At AQI 101 to 300, employers must provide N95 masks and encourage workers to wear them. At AQI 101, the air is unhealthy for sensitive people, according to the EPA. At AQI 300, the air is on the brink of being "very unhealthy" for everyone, according to the EPA.
At AQI 301 to 500, employers must directly distribute masks to every worker and encourage their use. EPA classifies AQI 500 as "hazardous."
At AQI 501, workers are required to wear masks. The masks must meet safety standards in the rule.
During fire season, air quality is good enough 96% of the time to require no action by the employer, according to an L&I report on how the rule will impact businesses. The department analyzed recordings from 68 air quality monitoring stations between 2017 and 2021.
California does not require employers to provide masks until the AQI is 151, a level the EPA considers unhealthy. At AQI 500, masks are mandatory, the same level as in Washington.
In Oregon, masks must be provided when the AQI is 101 to 250. At AQI 251 and over, masks are mandatory.
The EPA is considering revising its Air Quality Index to lower the threshold for alerting the public to potential health problems.
The in-person hearings will be:
• 9 a.m. presentation, 10 a.m. public comment July 18, Hampton Inn by Hilton, 2010 S. Assembly Road, Spokane.
• 9 a.m. presentation, 10 a.m. public comment July 19, Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick.
• 9 a.m. presentation, 10 a.m. public comment July 20, Spring Hill Suites by Marriott, 4040 Northwest Ave., Bellingham.
• 9 a.m. presentation, 10 a.m. public comment July 25, Clark College at Columbia Tech Center, 18700 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver.
• 9 a.m. presentation, 10 a.m. public comment July 26, Department of Labor and Industries, 12806 Gateway Drive S., Tukwila.
• 9 a.m. presentation, 10 a.m. public comment July 27, Yakima Valley College, 1405 West Nob Hill, Blvd., meeting room 122, Yakima.
L&I will accept written comments until Aug. 4. Comments can be emailed to Cynthia.Ireland@Lni.wa.gov.
