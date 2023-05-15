wildfire smoke

The Washington Department of Labor and Industries plans to adopt permanent rules for working in wildfire smoke Aug. 18.

 EO Media Group File

The Washington Department of Labor and Industries plans to adopt rules this August that will require employers to control how much wildfire smoke their workers inhale.

Washington will join California and Oregon as the only states with laws regulating working outdoors during fire season.

