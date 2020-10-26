YAKIMA, Wash. — The five Cascade Mountain reservoirs serving 464,000 acres of Yakima Basin farmland began refilling from summer drawdowns a little earlier than normal this October, and it looks like a good winter for mountain snowpack.
Rain and snowstorms in September and early October helped inflows overtake outflows at the five reservoirs on Oct. 11, a few days earlier than normal, said Chris Lynch, hydrologist for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Yakima.
Keechelus, Kachess, Cle Elum, Rimrock and Bumping reservoirs hold 1,065,400 acre-feet of water when full in early June. They reached their season low of 278,836 acre-feet on Oct. 11, 104.7% of average seasonal lows.
That was good. The low a year earlier was 138,000 acre-feet on Oct. 15. It was 47% below normal due to a summer of moderate drought that caused some crop losses.
The 30-year average low is 261,000 acre-feet and the record low was 51,680 feet in 1973.
There were no water restrictions on junior water right irrigators this past summer. Junior-right irrigators were held to 67% and later 72% of normal allocations in 2019.
The reservoirs were at 332,598 acre-feet on Oct. 26, which was 122.8% of average for this time of year and 31% of capacity.
Oct. 1-26 precipitation at the reservoirs is 30.81 inches and 176% of the month’s average.
“The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is favorable. The expectation is we will get a reasonable amount of snow for a relatively normal winter of good snowpack of near normal or above normal is fine, too,” Lynch said.
The CPC is predicting above normal precipitation and normal temperatures for November, December and January, said Scott Pattee, state water supply specialist for the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service in Mount Vernon.
The only exception is the northwest corner of the state, where below normal temperatures are expected, Pattee said.
“It’s conducive to a good snowpack year,” he said.
An Oct. 24-25 weekend storm was the first of significance, leaving 15 to 18 inches of snow at Hart’s Pass north of Mazama in the North Cascades, he said. Rainy Pass on the west side of the North Cascades Highway received 6 inches of snow and Stevens Pass also had 6 inches over the weekend, he said.
“People get excited about early snows and then they melt away. It’s usually just before Thanksgiving that we really start to accumulate snow,” Pattee said.
Mountain snowpack is the only source of water for farmland irrigation in the Wenatchee, Entiat, Chelan, Methow and Okanogan valleys, where there are no appreciable reservoirs.
The average annual snowpack runoff in the Yakima Basin is 3.3 million acre-feet with 1.7 million acre-feet used in irrigation through and downstream of the reservoirs.