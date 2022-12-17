H-2A

Washington state recruited a total of 11 U.S. farmworkers this year for more than 30,000 jobs.

The Washington Employment Security Department placed 11 U.S. workers to help fill more than 34,000 job openings for farmworkers this year, according to a report to legislators.

The number was up from zero in 2021. Placements are "trending up," according to the report, because of efforts to recruit U.S. residents for jobs that would otherwise go to foreign workers.

