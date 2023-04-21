Farmworkers heat rule

The Washington Department of Labor and Industries has proposed rules for working in the heat.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

Farmworkers and hundreds of thousands of other outdoor workers in Washington will get 15-minute paid rest breaks every hour when the temperature hits 100 degrees under rules proposed by the Department of Labor and Industries.

Agriculture and construction are the two industries most affected, according to an L&I report, but the mandatory breaks will apply to all workers who spend at least 15 minutes an hour outside in the heat.

