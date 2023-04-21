Farmworkers and hundreds of thousands of other outdoor workers in Washington will get 15-minute paid rest breaks every hour when the temperature hits 100 degrees under rules proposed by the Department of Labor and Industries.
Agriculture and construction are the two industries most affected, according to an L&I report, but the mandatory breaks will apply to all workers who spend at least 15 minutes an hour outside in the heat.
The proposed rules also include mandatory 10-minute paid breaks every two hours when temperatures hit 90. Employers must provide cool water and encourage breaks in the shade when temperatures reach 80.
Last summer, employers were required to provide water and shade at 89 degrees, along with 10-minute paid breaks every two hours. Last year's rules did not require more frequent breaks in triple-digit heat.
Washington Farm Bureau safety director Corwyn Fischer said farmers adjust work schedules on hot days and that he doesn't expect agricultural employers to have much trouble adapting to the rules.
"I think we did a pretty good job last year," he said. "It will be interesting to hear from stakeholders some of their concerns."
L&I has had rules for working in the heat since 2008. The United Farm Workers union petitioned for new rules in 2021. L&I has invoked emergency rules the past two summers.
The proposed rules will be permanent and apply to about 396,500 workers, L&I estimates.
More than 12,700 construction employers and nearly 3,500 agricultural employers make up just more than half the businesses affected by the rules, according to L&I.
The rules will cost employers statewide between $40.7 million and $49.1 million a year to follow, L&I estimates.
The permanent rules will be enforced year-round. The emergency rules were in effect from May through September.
At 100 degrees, besides hourly breaks, employers will have to constantly monitor workers. Workers will have to be within sight of a co-worker or available by cell phone or radio.
Employers will be responsible for keeping an eye on workers adjusting to working in temperatures over 80 degrees. Acclimation takes up to 14 days, according to L&I.
Employers also will have to monitor workers during heat waves. Heat waves are days that are 10 degrees hotter than the average temperature the previous five days, according to L&I.
For workers in protective suits, the rules regarding drinking water and shade take effect at 52 degrees, the same as last year.