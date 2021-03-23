OLYMPIA — Farmworkers said Tuesday they are worried about losing money, joining employers in asking lawmakers to add a limited harvest-season exemption to Washington’s coming agricultural overtime law.
Uriel Vargas, a farmworker, said that if farms can’t afford paying time-and-a-half after 40 hours, workers will have to move around to maintain their incomes.
“Please change this bill and keep us at one place and not have to get a second job somewhere else,” Vargas asked the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee.
The committee took testimony on Senate Bill 5172, which phases in overtime pay for all farmworkers. The bill passed the Senate and got its first hearing in the House on Tuesday.
The bill responds to the state Supreme Court’s ruling in November that declared denying dairy workers overtime wages after 40 hours was unconstitutional. The decision opened the floodgate for lawsuits seeking back pay and to expand the ruling to other farm sectors.
The 5-4 ruling commits dairies to immediately pay overtime. The Senate bill, however, gives dairies protection against the back-pay lawsuits.
For other farms, the overtime threshold will be 55 hours beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The threshold drops to 48 hours on Jan. 1, 2023, and finally to 40 hours on Jan. 1, 2024.
The bill has the support of labor groups such as the United Farm Workers and Familias Unidas por la Justicia, an independent farmworker union.
Farm lobbyists are not opposing the bill, but they are focused on adding a provision to permanently lift the overtime threshold to 50 hours for 12 weeks chosen by the farm.
Washington State Labor Council government affairs director Joe Kendo said the seasonal exemption would undermine the protective nature of the court’s ruling and the overtime law.
“The purpose of overtime is to limit the exposure of workers to the physical demands of work,” Kendo said.
Other farmworkers besides Vargas said that they’re were more worried about their pay checks than overtime hours.
The weather and crops dictate the hours — sometimes 20 and sometimes 60 in a week, said Ignacio Diaz, a Quincy farm owner and farm employee.
“We cannot control that,” he said. “As a small business owner I know I can’t afford overtime for my employees.”
Farmworkers are paid overtime in a handful of states. No state has handled the issue like Washington, where a one-judge majority discarded a 61-year-old law, leaving lawyers, lobbyists and legislators to clean up.
By a legislative act, California has been phasing-in overtime for several years. Beginning next year, farms with more than 25 workers must pay time-and-a-half after 40 hours. Smaller farms will get there in 2025.
New York and Maryland farmworkers are paid overtime after 60 hours, while in Minnesota the threshold is 48 hours.
Farmworkers in Hawaii are paid overtime after 48 hours, but overtime pay is suspended for 20 weeks of the farm’s choosing.
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled in 2019 that the agricultural overtime exemption did not apply to post-harvest work. The decision stemmed from a lawsuit brought by workers at a factory that grows bean sprouts indoors in water.