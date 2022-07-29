U.S. Department of Labor HQ

The U.S. Department of Labor.

 Courtesy U.S. Department of Labor

An East Wenatchee, Wash., orchardist said  he will get out of farming after being fined and barred from hiring H-2A workers for three years by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Gene Welton, who farmed 160 acres and whose parents started Welton Orchards and Storage in 1964, disputed Labor Department claims that he mistreated workers.

