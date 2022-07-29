An East Wenatchee, Wash., orchardist said he will get out of farming after being fined and barred from hiring H-2A workers for three years by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Gene Welton, who farmed 160 acres and whose parents started Welton Orchards and Storage in 1964, disputed Labor Department claims that he mistreated workers.
"I had a battle with them, and I'll tell you what, I was wrongly fined," Welton said. "I'm selling the business. I'm selling everything I got."
The Labor Department fined Welton $64,120 and recovered $7,485 in wages for 26 employees, according to a press release issued July 28.
According to the Labor Department, Welton violated housing standards, failed to provide work promised in contracts and subjected workers to verbal abuse and threats.
A department spokesman said in an email the investigation occurred between Feb. 15, 2020, and Nov. 15, 2021. No public documents about the allegations and investigation are publicly available, he said. No information was available Friday about how the fine was calculated.
The press release summarized violations:
• The housing violations included mattresses on the floor and failing to have working smoke detectors.
• The orchard failed to pay workers for traveling to and from their home countries, offer hours in contracts and pay visa-related fees for several workers.
• The orchard failed to contact U.S. workers in its recruiting efforts and verbally abused H-2A workers and threatened to send them back to Mexico, according to the press release.
The department credited the Northwest Justice Project, a publicly funded legal aid program, with assisting with the investigation.
Welton said he tried to go by the book and couldn't afford a lawyer to represent him during the investigation.
Welton attributed some of his troubles to workplace discipline that led to complaints and government authorities getting involved. "Write one person up, and the crew goes sour," he said.
Welton said one worker insisted on putting a mattress on the floor to keep from hitting his head on an upper bunk. Workers removed batteries from smoke detectors while they cooked meat, he said.
"To be honest, if I wanted to run a baby-sitting deal, I'd open one up," he said.
Welton Orchards violated provisions of the federal program that allows farmers to hire foreign seasonal workers, Wage and Hour Division District Director Thomas Silva in Seattle said in a statement.
"Their three-year debarment from the H-2A program demonstrates that the Department of Labor will safeguard U.S. jobs, prevent abuses by unscrupulous employers and protect vulnerable workers from working in substandard conditions," he said.
