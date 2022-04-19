Washington farms will have to require workers to wear smoke-filtering masks whenever wildfires make the air hazardous to inhale, under a rule being considered by the state Department of Labor and Industries.
The mask mandate would kick in if the concentration of tiny smoke particles reaches 555 micrograms per cubic meter. The Environmental Protection Agency classifies concentrations of 205.5 and higher as likely to affect everyone.
The mandate would apply to other outdoor workers, as well as farmworkers. During last summer's fire season, L&I adopted an emergency rule for working outdoors in wildfire smoke. The rule has expired.
The department plans to impose another emergency rule for this summer, while it continues working on a permanent regulation. L&I has not formally proposed a new emergency rule, but has circulated a draft. The department will host an online meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. April 27 to talk about its proposal.
The 2022 emergency rule likely will carry over requirements from last year. Employers will be responsible for checking air quality and required to inform workers about the hazards of smoke. Workers sickened by smoke must be treated.
Last year's rule did not include a mask mandate. Under the draft proposal, employers would have to provide N95 masks or other respirators certified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Surgical masks, scarves or bandanas are examples of face coverings that would not be good enough, according to L&I.
If the EPA's air-quality index hits 69, or 20.5 micrograms per cubic meter, employers would be "encouraged" to provide respirators and "implement exposure controls."
Exposure controls include moving workers indoors, taking more breaks or working slower.
EPA considers an index of 69 "acceptable," though potentially risky for people unusually sensitive to pollution.
If the EPA index hits 101, 35.5 micrograms per cubic meter, employers would have to provide respirators and encourage workers to use them, and implement exposure controls "whenever feasible."
EPA considers an index of 101 unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include the young, the elderly and people with health problems or who are recovering from an illness.