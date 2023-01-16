Olympia Legislative Building (copy)
A Washington House committee took testimony Jan. 13 on a bill that proposes setting up a new state program to pay undocumented workers unemployment benefits.

The bill's prime sponsor, Rep. Amy Walen, D-Kirkland, broke down crying, saying denying jobless payments based on immigration status was "fundamentally unfair."

