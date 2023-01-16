A Washington House committee took testimony Jan. 13 on a bill that proposes setting up a new state program to pay undocumented workers unemployment benefits.
The bill's prime sponsor, Rep. Amy Walen, D-Kirkland, broke down crying, saying denying jobless payments based on immigration status was "fundamentally unfair."
Business lobbyists sympathized with Walen's intentions, but warned that to collect payments workers might have to reveal they weren't eligible to work in the U.S. in the first place.
Once identified as undocumented, the worker couldn't be rehired under federal law, Washington State Tree Fruit Association President Jon DeVaney said.
"Many seasonal employees in agriculture return year after year. This scenario would be crippling both for agricultural workers and their employers," he told the Labor and Workplace Standards Committee.
Under House Bill 1095, workers denied unemployment benefits because of their immigration status could reapply for benefits under the new program.
The Employment Security Department or a contractor could contact ex-employers to verify applicants lost jobs through no fault of their own, according to the bill.
The inquiry would end the possibility of the worker being rehired, said Albert Zepeda, human resources director for Kyle Mathison Orchards in Wenatchee.
"Before moving forward with this bill, I ask the committee to please consider the impact on this vulnerable group of workers and their livelihood," he said.
The Migrant Policy Institute estimated in 2019 that there were 166,000 undocumented workers in Washington's workforce, though it's illegal to hire people without permission to work in the U.S.
"Every one of our employees has had to show documents that they are work eligible," DeVaney said. "We do know there are a variety of employees whose documentation (can't survive) a more extensive review."
Before awarding unemployment benefits, the Employment Security Department checks through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services whether the worker was eligible to be employed.
If the department can't verify the worker's legal status, benefits are denied, as required by federal law. Walen's bill proposes setting up a separate state account to pay undocumented workers benefits.
Workers would still have to show they left their jobs involuntarily and weren't fired for misconduct. The bill proposes contracting with a "third-party, community-based organization" to help workers collect information from former employers.
Without immigrants, the restaurant and lodging industry would come to a "crashing halt," Washington Hospitality Association director of government relations Julia Gorton said.
Still, she warned the bill could put employers in a bad spot. As a condition to getting unemployment benefits, undocumented workers would have to look for work.
Employers who hire ineligible workers can be fined or imprisoned under federal law.
"If the department has knowledge someone is not authorized (to work), but then requires them to seek employment, it puts employers in a difficult position, possibly putting them at risk of those federal penalties," Gorton said.
Columbia Legal Services policy director Antonio Ginatta said business groups brought up legitimate concerns, but suggested looking at Colorado.
Colorado last year set up a fund to pay unemployment benefits to undocumented workers. Workers are eligible to collect 55% of their lost wages for up to 13 weeks.
"We can follow that path as well," Ginatta said.
Sen. Rebecca Saldana, D-Seattle, has introduced the measure in that chamber.
