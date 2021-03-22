OLYMPIA — An Eastern Washington legislator said Friday that he will try to scale back fee hikes that are facing pesticide applicators.
Senate Bill 5317 would increase two fees related to registering pesticide products, raising an additional $1.88 million a year. In addition, 13 fees related to applying or selling pesticides would go up, raising another $644,000 for the state Department of Agriculture.
The Senate has approved the bill. The House agriculture committee is scheduled to consider amendments and vote on the measure Friday.
Rep. Tom Dent, a Moses Lake Republican and agriculture committee member, has his eyes on the fees paid by pesticide applicators.
"I can't kill them, but I'm trying to make them more palatable," he said.
The agriculture department proposed the new slate of pesticide fees, which were last increased in 2008. Some money would be spent on computerizing records.
The main push for the proposal, however, is to provide more training and technical assistance to pesticide applicators. The department says the plan responds to a request by farm groups.
The Washington State Fruit Association has stuck by the department this session, testifying that more training will make rare pesticide drift incidents even rarer.
Dent said he's heard complaints from pesticide applicators, however.
A commercial license to apply pesticides would increase by about 30% to $278 from $215 a year. A private applicator's license would go to $43, up from $33.
In addition, every applicator would pay a new $7 charge to support pesticide-safety training provided by Washington State University.
Dent said he supports the $7 for WSU. "They do good work," he said. But he balks at a 30% increase in what the department receives. Dent said he will propose that the increases be trimmed to 10%.
The department could come back later, show what it did with the money and argue for the rest, he said.
"It's not big money, but it's the principle. I care about the little guy trying to make it. They have to live within their means, and I'm trying to get the department to live within its means," he said.
Agriculture department legislative liaison Kelly McClain said the department could work with phasing in the fee increases. "I do understand the industry is having a really tough year," she said.
It would be helpful, though, if the department knew if the fees were eventually going to be raised by 30%, she said. "We do need to make a plan for the technology."
Even if pesticide license fees are trimmed back some, the department could move ahead with enlarging its training program, she said. "That would still be the highest priority."
Under the bill, registering a pesticide product would cost $650, up from $390.
In recent sessions, legislators from urban districts west of the Cascades have shown an interest in imposing more regulations on using pesticides.
The agriculture industry has defended its safety record, arguing that pesticide applicators already are highly regulated and that few incidents occur.
The industry also has said it's always working to get better and embraces training offered by the agriculture department.