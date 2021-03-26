OLYMPIA — The House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee rejected Friday allowing agricultural employers to choose 12 weeks a year to pay overtime wages after 50 hours rather than 40.
The committee's four Democrats voted down a Republican proposal to add the peak-harvest exemption to Senate Bill 5172, which phases in time-and-a-half pay for all farmworkers by 2024.
The full House could amend the bill, but the party-line vote in the labor committee indicated that majority Democrats oppose the seasonality provision.
"I'm not surprised. For crying out loud, we live in the state of Washington," said Jason Matson, a Yakima Valley tree fruit grower.
The bill responds to a 5-4 decision by the state Supreme Court. The court ruled that denying overtime wages to dairy workers was unconstitutional. Although the court didn't explicitly say it applied to other farmworkers, the ruling's reasoning suggested that it did.
Under SB 5172, all farmworkers would be paid time-and-a-half after 55 hours beginning in 2022. The threshold drops to 48 hours in 2023 and finally to 40 hours in 2024.
The bill also protects farms from lawsuits claiming they should have been paying overtime for up to three years before the court ruled. The suits could bankrupt some dairies, according to the Washington State Dairy Federation.
The House labor committee passed SB 5172 without any amendments. If the full House passes the measure without changes, it will go to Gov. Jay Inslee without any further involvement by the Senate.
"I hope they don't rush passage of this bill because I don't think conversations are done," Washington Farm Bureau associate director of government relations Breanne Elsey said.
"I hope both chambers will take a couple of weeks to really educate themselves on this issue," she said
Rep. Larry Hoff, R-Vancouver, moved to add the harvest-season exemption to the bill. Farm work doesn't fit into a tidy schedule, he said
"We just can't generally say, 'We're going to work from 8 to 5 and then be off,'" he said.
Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, said farmworkers have been laboring "for free."
"For some reason, we feel like it's OK for those who pick our fruits and vegetables, do backbreaking work in the often worst conditions, to continue to work 50, 60 hours and to not get paid for it," she said.
"We are asking people who are just trying to feed their family and survive to work 50, 60 hours for free. To work those additional hours for free for your benefit. We accept that because we don't want to pay 3 cents more for apples or 4 cents more for cabbage," she said.
Republicans pointed out that farmworkers must be paid for every hour they work. Ortiz-Self clarified that she was talking about farmworkers not being paid time-and-a-half.
Farm lobbyists constantly tell lawmakers that farmers are "price takers" and that growers can't simply pass on higher costs to consumers.
Matson said growers, to avoid overtime, probably would bring in more foreign seasonal workers to harvest crops. If labor costs make harvesting unprofitable, farmers will cut production, he said.
The weather often dictates when other field work can be done, he said. "I think that's going to be the trickier one."
Farmworkers may have to be sent home, rather than assigned lower-priority work, or work shorter shifts during the week to take advantage of good weather on Saturdays, Matson said.
"That's going to be hard for the supervisor or manager to send people home. These people come to get paid, so they they don't want to go home," he said.
"We are going to have to be really conscious about keeping a lid on the number of hours worked," Matson said. "It certainly would make life more complicated."
Under SB 5172, Washington and California would have comparable overtime laws for farmworkers. Other states have higher thresholds or harvest-season exemptions.
Washington's minimum wage is the highest in the nation. Washington and Oregon have the highest hourly wage for seasonal foreign farmworkers. That wage is set by the U.S. Department of Labor.