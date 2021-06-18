OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Health counted 146 COVID outbreaks on farms and packing warehouses last year, but can't say how many started in employer-provided housing, where a top health official claimed farmworkers were particularly vulnerable to the virus.
Health officials Thursday told a state advisory committee on farmworker issues that outbreaks in company housing were grouped with outbreaks among farmworkers who lived in the community.
Washington Growers League Executive Director Mike Gempler, a committee member, said he was baffled the health department didn't know where outbreaks originated.
"This has not prevented the department from making the statement that there's a higher level of COVID infection in congregate housing," he said.
In an interview after the meeting, Gempler said he was "stunned."
"People throw around these statements about what's happening in housing," he said. "If they don't have data, why do they do that?"
The Department of Health and Department of Labor and Industries last year set emergency rules to slow the pandemic among farmworkers in company housing.
The rules were contentious. Farm groups said parts were arbitrary, while farmworker advocates said they were insufficient.
It would be helpful to know if they worked, Washington State Tree Fruit Association President Jon DeVaney said.
"We'd like to know how effective everything we did at great effort and expense was, so we'd have lessons for future outbreaks," he said.
State Epidemiologist Scott Lindquist declared in a court filing in mid-April that "farmworkers living in congregate settings are especially vulnerable to COVID."
Lindquist was responding to a lawsuit filed by the Washington Farm Bureau and Wafla, a labor supplier, challenging the emergency rules as excessive.
The health department does not comment on litigation and can't comment on Lindquist's statement, a spokeswoman said in an email. The lawsuit technically remains open, though the rules have been relaxed to the farm groups' satisfaction.
While the emergency rules have been modified, the state plans to write permanent farmworker housing rules for future pandemics.
"It would be extremely important to know how the emergency rules worked," Farm Bureau CEO John Stuhlmiller said Friday in an interview. "How can you regulate it, if you don't care enough to keep data on it?"
Health officials made the presentation on COVID outbreaks to the Employment Security Department's Agricultural and Seasonal Workforce Services Advisory Committee.
Health officials said they were faced with incomplete and conflicting reports and were frustrated at not being able to pinpoint where outbreaks occurred.
"We want the information as badly as you do," said Michelle Holshue of the department's COVID response team.
"Ideally, we could understand all the hard work you guys (farmers) put into meeting the requirement of the emergency rule," she said. "It would be great to understand how effective that was."
An outbreak was defined as whenever two or more people who shared a common location had symptoms or tested positive for COVID within 14 days of each other.
The health department reported that agriculture, including packing warehouses, made up a large percentage of outbreaks in March, April and May of 2020, but declined as the year went on.
The health department counted an additional 83 outbreaks in food manufacturers, mostly in King County.
The median outbreak in agricultural or food industry settings involved eight workers. In all, the outbreaks infected 4,066 people, according to health officials. Some 132 were hospitalized and 18 died.
Half of the outbreaks occurred in six Eastern Washington counties: Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Franklin and Yakima counties.