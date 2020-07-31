Washington growers have applied to fill a record number of jobs with foreign workers, even as unemployment has remained high among U.S. workers and coronavirus-related rules require farms to rearrange housing and transportation.
Growers have requested foreign workers for 28,959 seasonal jobs, the Washington Employment Security Department said Thursday. The number tops the 26,226 jobs that were available for foreign farmworkers in 2019.
"The program works, and we don't have an alternative," said Dan Fazio, executive director of the farm labor association Wafla. "We don't see any effect from the unemployment rate for U.S. workers."
Farmers in Washington and in other states have increasingly relied on workers admitted to the country on H-2A visas. Nationwide, the number of H-2A visas issued tripled between 2011 and 2019, according to a recent congressional report.
Some 92% of H-2A workers admitted to the U.S. last year were from Mexico. Washington ranked third in the country in the number of jobs for H-2A visa holders, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, behind Florida and Georgia. California was fourth.
Some workers fill more than one job as the harvest progresses. The state does not track the number of individual foreign workers. Fazio said the number of people who come to the state on H-2A visas equals about 75% of the jobs certified for foreign workers.
Washington farmers already have received approval to fill 20,740 jobs with foreign workers and and have applied to fill more than 8,000 more. Some workers will fill more than one job as the harvest progresses. The state does not track the number of individual foreign workers.
"I've not seen a change in demand for agricultural workers," Washington State Tree Fruit Association President Jon DeVaney said. "Agriculture does continue, despite the pandemic. People do not stop eating, and they still want to see food at the store and on the table."
Farms must first seek to fill jobs with U.S. workers. DeVaney agreed growers have not seen an influx of U.S. applicants, even though the unemployment rate climbed as government orders shut down businesses.
"We've actually seen a decrease in the number of workers referred from the Employment Security Department to agricultural employees," DeVaney said. "Although unemployment numbers are higher, most of those folks are on leave of absence or furloughed from other employment and they expect or hope to return to those jobs. In the meantime, they are collecting state and federal unemployment benefits."
Some farmers have canceled requests for foreign workers. The employment department reported that 18 requests for a total of 2,577 jobs have been withdrawn. Growers cited frost damage and COVID-19, according to the department.
Fazio said normally only a handful of contracts are withdrawn. He attributed the high number this year to the difficulty in complying with coronavirus-related rules, particularly one that limits the use of bunk beds.
DeVaney said growers remain concerned about whether they'll be able to accommodate foreign workers they've requested or find more U.S. workers. "It's still an open question whether those jobs will be filled by anyone," he said.