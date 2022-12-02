Washington capitol 3 (copy) (copy)

The Washington Capitol.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

OLYMPIA — A state House committee heard conflicting views Friday on whether Washington's agricultural overtime law has hurt or helped farmworkers.

Whatcom County berry farmer Rob Dhaliwal told the Labor and Workplace Standards Committee that he has had to cut workers' hours and resort to more mechanization.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you