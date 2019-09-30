Groups are sparring in court briefs over whether eliminating agriculture's exemption from paying overtime will help or hurt workers, in advance of a hearing this month before the Washington Supreme Court.
The American Civil Liberties Union and others argue the long-standing exception keeps a disadvantaged and an overwhelmingly Latino workforce low-paid and subjected to long hours on a dangerous job.
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association and Hop Growers of Washington warn that workers could see their hours capped and earnings reduced.
The court will hear arguments Oct. 24 in Olympia in Martinez-Cuevas v. DeRuyter Brothers Dairy. The case challenges agriculture's exemption from paying workers time-and-a-half for hours worked beyond 40 in a week.
Several farm and labor organizations have filed amicus briefs. The Washington Farm Bureau and Washington State Dairy Federation have intervened in the case on the side of the Yakima County dairy.
At issue is whether the exemption violates the state constitution by withholding from some workers privileges granted to other workers.
In its brief, ACLU of Washington argues that the exemption always works against some group.
"Today, that disadvantaged and exploited group is Latinx farmworkers," according to the ACLU.
According to state law, overtime pay is meant to encourage employers to hire more people and discourage overworking employees.
The tree fruit association and hop growers say farmers already face a "historic labor shortage" and must import foreign seasonal workers, so domestic workers wouldn't benefit from spreading out the jobs.
If Washington farmers took on higher labor costs, they would lose ground in national and international markets, the farm groups states.
If farmers cap hours, workers would lose money or have to work on a second farm during harvests to "maximize their earnings during these critical months," the farm groups argue.
The state Supreme Court has in several recent cases ruled against agricultural employees.
In early September, the court issued a decision related to the truck industry that referred to farmworkers as "historically vulnerable."
The court ruled 6-3 that truck drivers paid by the mile don't have to be paid separately for tasks such as loading, unloading, fueling and washing trucks.
In a dissenting opinion, Justice Susan Owens said the majority contradicted its 2018 ruling in Carranza v. Dovex Fruit Co. In that case, the court ruled piece-rate farmworkers had to be paid separately for meetings, storing equipment and other tasks.
"Carranza involved facts strikingly similar" to the case involving truck drivers, Owens wrote.
Writing for the majority, Justice Mary Yu said there was a difference. Piece-rates encourage unsupervised truckers to "make productive use of their day," not drive faster.
The tree fruit association and hop growers say the decision affirmed there are differences between agriculture and other industries and that lawmakers had reasons to exempt farms from paying overtime.