The Washington Farm Bureau and WAFLA are suing the Inslee administration, seeking to invalidate COVID-related housing rules for farmworkers.
The suit, expected to be filed Tuesday in Yakima Superior Court, claims emergency rules set last spring are unscientific and impractical, and leave workers vulnerable to catching the virus from outsiders.
The state in January extended the emergency rules to at least May. The Farm Bureau and WAFLA say the state should learn from last summer and think ahead to having a vaccinated workforce.
"After nearly a year of asking the state to work with the farm community to make needed adjustments to the COVID-19 emergency regulations, they were renewed once again largely wholesale," Farm Bureau CEO John Stuhlmiller said in a statement.
"We're disappointed we had to take this step, but our farms are on the line and we had no other choice," he said.
The suit names the Department of Labor and Industries and the Health Department, which combined to write the rules.
The emergency rules and and on-farm testing clinics have helped to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among agricultural workers, a Health Department spokeswoman said in an email.
"As the response continues, we are reviewing the emergency rules to identify any clinical changes that may be needed," the spokeswoman stated.
Labor and Industries did not have an immediate comment.
The departments set the housing rules nine months ago, as health officials scrambled to react to the coronavirus. The rules reduced the number of workers that farms could house.
The rules survived a lawsuit filed by a farmworker union that claimed they were too loose, particularly by allowing farmworkers to sleep in bunk beds if isolated in groups of no more than 15.
L&I and the Health Department filed a notice in September that they were working on a new set of rules for 2021, but have not proposed any.
The Farm Bureau and WAFLA, which helps farms recruit foreign workers, allege the departments have exceeded their authority by renewing emergency rules every 120 days.
The suit also levels specific complaints about the emergency rules:
• Unscreened "community-based outreach workers" are allowed to visit farmworkers who are otherwise isolated.
• Workers with COVID must be examined twice daily by a health-care professional. The groups claim the requirement holds farms to a higher standard than long-term care facilities for the elderly.
• There is no scientific basis for limiting isolated groups to 15 workers. The cap forces more workers to live in unregulated community housing, according to WAFLA.
"We've watched as the state has worked with other industries to make reasonable adjustments, and it's unfortunate that farmers have to ask a judge to be treated the same," WAFLA Executive Director Dan Fazio said in a statement.