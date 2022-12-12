Farmworker

A worker picks apples in Walla Walla County, Wash. Washington Farm Bureau members said in a survey the state's overtime law resulted in farmworkers getting fewer hours than they normally would.

 Bob Brawdy/AP File

Washington's new agricultural overtime law caused farms to adjust work schedules this year, and more changes are expected as 40-hour work weeks become standard, state Farm Bureau members said in a survey.

Some farmers, responding to the informal survey, said they cut hours to avoid paying time-and-a-half after 55 hours worked in a week.

