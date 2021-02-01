OLYMPIA — The Washington Farm Bureau asked lawmakers Thursday to delay raising fees to register and use fertilizers and pesticides, which would postpone a politically attuned plan to prevent pesticide drift.
Farm Bureau director of government relations Tom Davis agreed the fees fund essential programs, but said farmers would be hard-pressed to absorb any more costs during the pandemic.
"Under normal circumstances, we'd say, 'Let's go for it now,'" he told the Senate agriculture committee. "These aren't normal circumstances."
The pesticide and fertilizer fees are paid by hundreds of product makers, distributors and applicators. The fees support separate state Department of Agriculture programs.
The fertilizer program, intended to protect farmers from worthless or harmful products, went broke in mid-December, according to the department.
The department proposes to raise fees to register and distribute bulk fertilizer on July 1 and collect an additional $511,000 the following year.
Increasing pesticide-related fees on the same date would raise $2.35 million the first year, the department projects.
For the pesticide program, the department would hire 15 more people, including four to train pesticide applicators and four to enforce pesticide safety rules.
The plan responds to a request by 18 agriculture groups, including the Farm Bureau, for more training and enforcement, as an alternative to legislators restricting farm chemicals.
Washington Tree Fruit Association President Jon DeVaney said that "surprisingly to me" his board unanimously backed raising pesticide fees.
"Nobody, least of all those in agriculture, like fee increases, but in this case, we feel it's justified by the improved monitoring and training," he said.
"We believe our common goal needs to be to prevent any exposure incident from occurring," DeVaney said.
Agriculture department policy adviser Kelly McLain said pesticide drift was "uncommon," but the goal is to eliminate it.
"We wouldn't have brought it forward this year if we didn't feel it was a pressing issue," she said.
Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, proposed last year a near total ban on the pesticide chlorpyrifos. The bill was softened into a review of the pesticide's use. Budget cuts nixed the review.
"If there aren't violations and pollution, there's less of a conversation over whether (pesticides) should be banned," Rolfes said Friday.
"I think people are ready for the training, and agriculture is ready to step up," she said. "It's always a bad time to raise fees. There's never a good time to raise fees."
The department has an award-winning training program, but says it needs more trainers to meet the demand.
Under the department's proposal, registering a pesticide would cost $325, up from $195 a year. Fees are due Dec. 31. Davis suggested delaying the fee increases until January.
"Let's help our farmers to get through this year and then implement (the fees) next year," Davis said.
If higher pesticide fees went into effect July 1, the department will have more trainers in the field next spring, McLain said.
"I think we'd be disappointed to wait a year, but we'd be more disappointed for it to not move ahead at all," she said.