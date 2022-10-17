All outdoor workers are sensitive to wildfire smoke, according to the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, which plans to lower the threshold for requiring smoke-filtering masks.
Under emergency rules, workers this year had to wear respirators when the Air Quality Index hit 550, far worse than the 301 that the Environmental Protection Agency considers hazardous for everyone.
For a permanent rule, L&I is considering setting the threshold as low as 201, a level the EPA calls "very unhealthy." California requires masks at AQI 500; Oregon at 251.
AQI measures smoke particles in the air. The higher the number the thicker the smoke.
Gov. Jay Inslee in 2020 ordered L&I to write a wildfire smoke rule at the request of the United Farm Workers and UFW Foundation. L&I imposed emergency rules in 2021 and 2022.
L&I has circulated for comment a proposal similar to the emergency rule, but with some stricter requirements. The rule will apply to farmworkers, loggers, construction workers, utility workers and others, including bus drivers who open doors to let passengers on or off.
The requirements will escalate as the air gets worse.
At 69, a level the EPA calls "acceptable" expect for people who are "unusually sensitive," employers will have to encourage workers to wear N95 masks.
Employers will be encouraged to move work indoors, cancel work, slow down work, provide more rest breaks, and not raise dust, fumes or smoke.
At 101, a level the EPA calls "unhealthy for sensitive groups," the expose controls become mandatory "whenever feasible," and employers must make N95 masks available.
The EPA on its website cites the elderly, the young, diabetics, and people with heart and lung diseases as examples of sensitive groups. To L&I, outdoor workers are a sensitive group.
"Outdoor workers are laboring and can't easily go inside," L&I physician Nicholas Reul said Oct. 13 at an online meeting with interested parties.
"All employees covered by ... the rule are regarded as a sensitive group at a higher risk of a poor outcome," he said.
At either 201 or 301, the department hasn't decided, workers will have to wear N95 masks. Other face coverings, such as bandanas or surgical masks, won't do.
At the online meeting, L&I officials fielded questions about how the mask mandate will be enforced.
"We've seen AQI levels well over 200 in Central Washington the past few months. While we've handed out N95 (masks), our employees have refused to wear them. Will you expect companies to enforce mask usage?" one person asked.
"Some employees will not wear N95s," another person observed. "Can they choose to go home without concern for employer recourse?"
L&I officials compared the requirement to wear masks to requirements to wear hard hats, safety glasses and reflective vests.
At AQI 500, workers must be enrolled in a "complete respirator protection program." Masks must fit tightly. It's possible workers will have to be clean shaven.
At AQI 550 and above, respirators with P100 filters will be required. Men with beards could wear loose-fitting powered air purifying respirators.
The rule also will require employers to train workers about the dangers of wildfire smoke.
L&I will take comments on the proposal until Oct. 21. Comments can be emailed to cynthia.ireland@lni.wa.gov. The department has not formally proposed a permanent rule.
