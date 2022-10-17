smoke rule (copy)

A farmworker wears a bandana to protect him against wildfire smoke in a Washington orchard.

 Capital Press File

All outdoor workers are sensitive to wildfire smoke, according to the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, which plans to lower the threshold for requiring smoke-filtering masks.

Under emergency rules, workers this year had to wear respirators when the Air Quality Index hit 550, far worse than the 301 that the Environmental Protection Agency considers hazardous for everyone.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you