WENATCHEE, Wash. — Washington state apple growers are generally optimistic about the projected crop size and its potential to bring in good dollars this season.
The crop is expected to be at least average size, and apple volume produced in some other states and countries may be slightly down this year, potentially giving Washington growers a competitive edge.
"We should have a lot of momentum when we hit harvest time," said Miles Kohl, CEO of Allan Bros. Inc., a fruit growing, packing and shipping company based in Naches, Wash.
It's still too early to predict crop volumes accurately, but in initial conversations, growers estimated the coming crop would range between 128 million and 135 million 40-pound boxes.
The five-year average is 128.3 million boxes. The record, in 2014, was a 143.6 million-box crop.
Official estimates will be released in late summer through the fall.
At the Washington Apple Commission meeting May 20, growers projected a huge Granny Smith crop and an uptick in Ambrosias, but some thinning in Fujis, Galas, Red Delicious and Honeycrisps. The "crop holes" were the result of April frosts and winds.
Washington apple growers have been watching New York and Michigan, second and third to Washington in apple production, respectively, because markets are intertwined. In 2012, freezes that destroyed half of New York's crop and 95% of Michigan's crop meant big money for Northwest growers.
This year, minor frost damage in the parts of the eastern U.S. may limit supply from that region, giving Washington growers a slight competitive advantage.
According to industry leaders, frost damage in New York state was minimal, mostly knocking out some Honeycrisp blocks when temperatures dipped to 25 degrees Fahrenheit in April.
"It is too early to predict volume, but if the crop continues as it is, we will have a good-sized crop to market," said Cynthia Haskins, president of the New York Apple Association.
Frost hit Michigan harder. Temperatures plummeted to 23 degrees in April around Grand Rapids, where most of the state's apples grow. According to Michigan State University, earlier-blooming varieties like Red Delicious and Idared suffered most.
Despite losses across some varieties, the Michigan Farm Bureau reported that 2021 saw no "catastrophic losses" like 2012. The comparatively minor losses, however, may be just enough to give Washington less competition.
"I think we need to have the mentality that we need to charge for this fruit because we may have less competing volume domestically," said West Mathison, a fifth-generation grower and president of Stemilt Growers.
Growers may also face less competition this year from Italy, the world's seventh-largest apple-producing nation.
According to the Italian Farmers Confederation, because of frosts following Easter, growers across central and northern Italy will likely lose as much as 75% of their annual production.
"It sounds like there's going to be less fruit out there sloshing around to compete against," said Cass Gebbers, CEO of Gebbers Farms.
Industry leaders say 2021 will still bring challenges, including trucking difficulties, rising labor and input costs, palette shortages and market uncertainties in India.
But overall, most growers said they're optimistic about the global market this year. The Washington Apple Commission plans to continue expanding digital marketing and e-commerce.