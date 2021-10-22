WENATCHEE, Wash. — Washington state apple growers forecast a smaller-than-average crop this year with the potential to bring in good dollars.
Because the crop endured this summer's scorching heat, it's expected to initially weigh in around 8 million pounds below average. Many growers say they're worried the heat waves may also have compromised fruits' interiors, potentially shortening storage life. But the good news is that, so far, this year's apples appear large and colorful, which should command high prices.
"Freight-on-board prices for major varieties look good — very strong right now," said Brian Focht, manager of the Washington Apple Growers Marketing Association in Wenatchee.
In May, growers projected a crop between 128 million to 135 million 40-pound boxes. After heat waves, the Washington State Tree Fruit Association offered the more modest prediction of 125 million boxes. At the Washington Apple Commission meeting October 21, growers forecasted an even smaller crop, projecting it will weigh in at 120 million boxes in December.
The five-year average is 128.3 million boxes. The record, in 2014, was a 143.6 million-box crop.
Several growers predict that, because fruit may be internally damaged from heat, the crop may shrink from 120 million boxes to 113 million or 115 million boxes over the season.
"The biggest question for me is, what's the storability look like?" said Michael Roche, a fourth-generation grower.
Mark Stennes, another fourth-generation orchardist, agreed.
"My big question is just how these (apples) are going to store, you know, January, February, onwards with the heat we had," said Stennes. "But at first glance, this looks like a really quality crop."
Orchardists representing various growing regions consistently agreed that, whatever the future unknowns, the 2021 crop looks amazing right now.
Fruit sizing is better than expected.
"We thought we'd have small fruit. Well, we don't have small fruit," said Todd Fryhover, president of the Washington Apple Commission.
Growers say color is excellent. Grower Jorge Sanchez called this year's color "phenomenal," and Jim Hazen said it's "probably the best color we've ever seen across the board."
Early-pick varieties performed worse this year. Most growers at the commission meeting said that, compared to last year's numbers, they saw volume decreases in Honeycrisp, Gala, Red Delicious and Golden Delicious varieties. Volumes are generally on-target for Fujis, Cripps Pink and many proprietary varieties. Cosmic Crisps are up in volume, as are Granny Smiths.
Overall, most growers saw a 10% to 12% decrease in total crop volume compared to last year.
The domestic market looks strong. New York, Washington state's top apple competitor, has an approximately average crop volume, while Michigan, the No. 2 competitor, is expected to harvest a 17.3% smaller crop than in 2020. That gives Washington good market positioning.
Internationally, the apple industry still faces challenges carried over from last year, including backlogged ports, catapulting fuel and transport prices and barriers to some markets.
The commission is pushing two major international campaigns. In Mexico, the commission is promoting giving apples as Christmas gifts. In Canada, advertising is focused on Cosmic Crisps. About 100,000 cartons of Cosmic Crisps are expected to be shipped to Canada this year compared to 44,000 last year.