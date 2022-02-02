WENATCHEE, Wash. — Washington Apple Education Foundation has hired a new executive director, Faviola Barbosa.
Washington Apple Education Foundation, or WAEF, is the charity arm of Washington's tree fruit industry. Founded in 1994, the organization is best known for its scholarship program, which assists hundreds of college students annually.
The majority of scholarship recipients are first-generation college students, many of whom are the children of Latino orchard workers.
WAEF's leaders say Barbosa is a natural fit for the position because of her background in farming, interest in higher education and deep roots in the Latino community.
Barbosa, who started work in her new position this week, replaces Jennifer Witherbee, who announced her retirement last October after serving as executive director of WAEF for 20 years.
Barbosa is the fourth executive director in the foundation's history.
“I am so happy to welcome Faviola as the new Executive Director of WAEF," chairman Laurie Knebusch said in a statement. "Her excitement and passion to work with students is easily conveyed when she shares what it means to be able to impact lives through access to educational opportunities. Her life story is compelling and includes deep familial ties to the fruit industry."
Knebusch led the search for a new executive director.
Barbosa has significant experience in working with college students, having served within the Washington State Community & Technical Colleges system for more than 18 years.
Barbosa migrated from Mexico to the U.S. with her family when she was 2 years old. She grew up in the farmworking industry in Orondo, Wash.
She earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from Washington State University, a master's in College Student Affairs from Nova Southeastern University and a doctorate in Leadership in Higher Education from Capella University.
In a statement, Barbosa said she thinks this position is a perfect fit for her.
“I am so excited about the opportunity to promote access and support to students from the tree fruit industry pursuing higher education," she said.
