WENATCHEE, Wash. — Jennifer Witherbee, who has served as executive director of the Washington Apple Education Foundation, or WAEF, for 20 years, has announced plans to step down from the position March 2022.
WAEF is the charity arm of Washington's tree fruit industry. Founded in 1994, the organization is best known for its scholarship program, which assists hundreds of college students annually.
In a statement Oct. 25, Witherbee said her decision to leave has much to do with the current health of the organization.
"WEAF is in a great place with loyal donor support, a strong staff, involved industry leaders on the board of directors and a proven track record," said Witherbee. "I am truly fortunate to have had the opportunity to be part of WAEF for 20 years and couldn't feel more proud of the impact we've had on thousands of students. The timing feels right to step away and allow others to contribute their ideas and energy."
IRS Form 990s from the past decade show that under Witherbee's leadership, the organization has generally raised more than $1 million a year. Since Witherbee started as executive director, scholarships granted have grown from under $100,000 to more than $1 million awarded annually.
Tax documents from fiscal year 2020 show that WAEF had nearly $2 million in total income and had a net income of $464,945.
Witherbee said she plans to remain in the position through the end of March 2022 and will assist the board of directors with the search for a person to fill the role.
The search for a new executive director will be led by Laurie Knebusch, the foundation's chair. When Witherbee announced her intent to step down, Knebusch praised Witherbee for her work.
"For nearly 20 years, not only has Jennifer left her mark on the students and foundation, but she has also impacted the apple industry as well," said Knebusch.
Whoever fills the role next will have the job of running the scholarship program and helping students year-round with professional development. The majority of scholarship recipients are first-generation college students, and Witherbee told the Capital Press earlier this year that many of the students are children of orchard workers from the Latino community.
College students funded by WAEF have high success rates compared to their peers. More than 70% of WAEF scholarship recipients graduate in four or fewer years; in contrast, only 21% of first-generation, low-income students nationally achieve college diplomas in six or fewer years.
Christian Schlect, WAEF board member, said much of the program's success can be attributed to Witherbee, but he hopes the good work will continue under the next leader.
"Many years ago, Jennifer Witherbee took over a program that was poised for growth, comparable to a newly planted orchard," Schlect said in a statement. "Through hard work, vision and a committed board, she helped nurture and expand it into a prime property for our entire tree fruit industry. While Jennifer will be missed, WAEF is solid and will continue bearing good fruit under new leadership."