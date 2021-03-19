WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Washington Apple Commission on Friday announced the re-election of five commissioners to its Board of Directors. The commission this week also discussed trade and marketing.
The commissioners, who were elected for a three-year term, were:
• Cass Gebbers of Gebbers Farms in Brewster, Wash.
• Bob Mast of CMI Orchards in Wenachee, Wash.
• David Douglas of Douglas Fruit in Pasco, Wash.
• Jim Hazen of First Fruits Farms in Prescott, Wash.
• Jim Thomas, retired from Oneonta Starr Ranch Growers in Wenatchee, Wash.
“The experience, wisdom and dedication of each of these returning board members is extremely valuable and we look forward as a commission to serving under their direction,” Todd Fryhover, Washington Apple Commission President, said in a statement.
The Washington Apple Commission Board of Directors consists of 14 members. The other members are:
• Mark Stennes — Grower Position 1, District 1.
• Dave Robison — Grower Position 3, District 1.
• Jorge Sanchez — Dealer Position 11, District 1.
• James Foreman — Grower Position 5, District 2 (Chair).
• Michael Roche — Grower Position 7, District 2.
• Jon Alegria — Grower Position 8, District 2.
• Miles Kohl — Dealer Position 13, District 2.
• West Mathison — Grower Position 9, District 3.
• James Nelson — Washington State Department of Agriculture representative.
After the re-election of members at the board meeting, Fryhover, the commission's president, initiated discussions about trade, last year's "Washington Apple Week" campaign and potential changes to the commission's 25-year-old visitors center.
On trade, Fryhover said he's hopeful about discussions happening with India. He said the Biden administration appears interested in helping growers improve their market access and tariff situation in India, but said because the administration has many priorities, he suspects there's "too much on their plate right now to deal with it yet."
On trade between the U.S. and United Kingdom, Fryhover said he doesn't expect improved market access anytime soon.
Toni Lynn Adams, spokeswoman for the commission, spoke about 2020's "Washington Apple Week," an international campaign to promote Washington-grown apples. The campaign included in-store sampling, photo booths, grower interviews, online ads and partnerships with social media influencers.
The campaign, she said, was most successful in Central and South America, Mexico and Vietnam. In India, a campaign on BigBasket, an online grocery store, led to a 100% increase in weekly sales of apples.
"We do believe it was a success," said Adams.
Finally, the commission discussed whether to discard or transform its decades-old visitors center, which was closed during COVID-19.
Pre-COVID, the visitors center had about 85 visitors per month during most of the year and 200 per month during the summer.
Rebecca Lyons, the commission's international marketing director, laid out three possible options for the visitors center in a post-pandemic world: close it permanently, reopen it with minor alterations costing around $25,000 or do a total renovation costing $300,000 to $350,000.
Most of the center's photos, apple varieties and other exhibits are outdated, Lyons said, so keeping the center as-is isn't an option.
Most commissioners seemed to favor doing minor renovations, but will continue to discuss options in the coming months.