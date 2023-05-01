sm washington apple commission leadership change.jpg

Left to right are Lindsey Huber, Rebecca Lyons and Jennie Strong.

 Washington Apple Commission

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The longtime international marketing director of the Washington Apple Commission, Rebecca Lyons, plans to retire on June 30.

"I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work in this industry…," Lyons told commissioners at a recent meeting at which she announced her retirement. She paused to look around at the faces at the table. "This is my last board meeting. Just — wow."

