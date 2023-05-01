WENATCHEE, Wash. — The longtime international marketing director of the Washington Apple Commission, Rebecca Lyons, plans to retire on June 30.
"I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work in this industry…," Lyons told commissioners at a recent meeting at which she announced her retirement. She paused to look around at the faces at the table. "This is my last board meeting. Just — wow."
"Well, you've done a heck of a job for us, Rebecca," said Cass Gebbers, a grower and commissioner.
Lyons has worked for the commission since 1999, leading its export marking program through many changes and challenges in the industry.
When Lyons started with the commission, she said there were more than 42 different grower-packer-shipper organizations directly exporting to international markets, and the Red Delicious apple variety made up 46% of the total crop.
Today, fewer sales organizations are directly exporting — about half as many as in 1999 — and Red Delicious makes up less than 14% of the crop.
Lyons said she has enjoyed helping growers adapt to the changes in global markets and consumer preferences.
During her time at the commission, Lyons helped secure more than $100 million in USDA Market Access Program funds to promote Washington apples in international markets. She also helped the organization obtain almost $10 million in Agricultural Trade Promotions funds.
Lyons will pass management of the program to Lindsey Huber, the commission's international marketing manager, and Jennie Strong, its international marketing specialist.
Huber has worked for the Washington Apple Commission since 2015. She has handled development of international programs, worked on strategic planning and helped apply for grants. She holds a bachelor's degree in agricultural business with a minor in international relations and a master's degree in business administration from Washington State University.
Strong joined the commission last July. She has a bachelor's degree in communications from Purdue University and a culinary background.
Huber and Strong have recently put together campaigns involving social media influencers, e-commerce promotions and other projects to promote Washington apples.
"They've been doing a great job incorporating digital media into our promotional programs, and I'm confident that they'll continue to introduce new and innovative marketing into the WAC (Washington Apple Commission) international promotion efforts," said Lyons.
Lyons' final trip with the commission will be this May to Washington, D.C., to meet with officials from USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service.
Lyons holds an MBA in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, formerly called the American Graduate School of International Management. She speaks several languages.
Before working at the commission, Lyons worked at the Washington State Department of Agriculture International Marketing Program office in Yakima, Wash., where she focused on tree fruit issues and federal financing programs.
