Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Dec. 23 joined a federal lawsuit alleging pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva engage in antitrust practices that drive up prices farmers pay for crop-protection products.

The suit claims Syngenta and Corteva squash competition by giving rebates to a handful of large pesticide distributors who favor the companies' products over lower-priced generic competitors.

