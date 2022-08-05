PASADENA, Calif. — California farmers thinking about buying an electric tractor may be enticed with an extra financial incentive under the state's newly expanded Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Program, or CORE.
Begun in 2020 by the California Air Resources Board, CORE is part of a larger overall strategy to achieve 100% zero-carbon emissions from passenger cars, trucks and off-road vehicles by 2035 as mandated by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The program is one of many funded by billions of dollars collected from California's cap-and-trade scheme, which charges certain companies for "allowances" on emitting greenhouse gases and reinvesting the proceeds in projects to combat climate change.
CORE is administered by CALSTART, a national nonprofit headquartered in Pasadena, Calif. that works to accelerate the adoption of clean transportation technology.
Jacob Whitson, lead program manager, said vouchers were initially limited to off-road vehicles tied to freight — equipment such as forklifts, refrigeration trucks and ground support equipment used at airports, to name a few examples.
For fiscal year 2021-22, Whitson said CORE received $125 million in additional funding, more than double the amount originally allotted. That has allowed the program to add nine new categories for vouchers, including one for agricultural equipment.
Whitson said Monarch Tractor and Solectrac, makers of battery-powered electric tractors, are both approved as vouchers through CORE.
"Here in California, obviously, we have a strong focus on these climate goals," he said. "There is the regulatory structure to help this transition. But we're also starting to see what we refer to as the 'tech readiness' level of the equipment, getting to that point where it's able to do the work of its diesel equivalent."
In neighboring Oregon, several nonprofit groups and researchers are working with farmers to field test these types of e-tractors, seeing what they can and cannot do, while comparing the cost of ownership to their diesel counterparts.
Robert Wallace, executive director of the Wy'East Resource Conservation and Development Area Council based in The Dalles, Ore., said he believes the technology holds promise, particularly for small farms and vineyards, though he acknowledges it isn't yet suited for every operation.
Meanwhile, Oregon State University published a study May 12 comparing cost of ownership for the Solectrac Compact Electric Tractor, versus the 32-horsepower John Deere 2032R.
Assuming both tractors operated 250 hours per year for seven years, the study found the cost of ownership was roughly the same, ranging from $39,853 to $40,738 for the electric model compared to $37,553 to $43,072 for the diesel model.
More than 80% of the cost of ownership for the Solectrac was associated with the initial purchase price. That is what programs like CORE are seeking to overcome, Whitson said.
"It seems to be a beneficial avenue for the consumer to help with the barrier of cost into these segments," he said.
As of Aug. 4, CALSTART had already received more than $170 million in requests for vouchers through CORE. Each category is capped at $25 million, and though some categories are oversubscribed, Whitson said there is still about $15 million available for agriculture equipment.
After Sept. 18, if there is still funding available, Whitson said they will lift all caps and allocate the remaining money based on demand.
"Agriculture has always stepped up to the plate to be a good steward of the land and environment," Whitson said. "This is just an area where the agriculture sector will step up and make that transition."
