The departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union could mean new trade opportunities for U.S. farmers, the USDA says.
England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales withdrew from the EU in 2020 in a vote known as "Brexit."
"While the U.S. market share in the U.K. agricultural market is small — 4% — it could be expanded through new trade opportunities," according to the USDA Economic Research Service's report on agricultural production and trade policies in the post-Brexit U.K.
The U.S. began trade negotiations with the U.K. in May 2020, but an agreement has not been reached.
Recent developments could result in additional agricultural exports from the U.K. to the U.S., said ERS economist Jeremy Jelliffe, a co-author of the report. That includes lamb and beef exports, which started in 2022.
Differing risk assessments of the cattle disease bovine spongiform encephalopathy — mad cow — and genetically modified organisms curbed U.K.-U.S. agricultural trade in past years, the report states. The BSE issue was resolved with the U.S. reauthorizing U.K. beef imports at the end of 2021.
"If U.K. regulators are less restrictive of new technologies such as genetic engineering than are EU regulators, U.S. crops produced with such technologies may be able to gain a share of the post-Brexit U.K. market," the report states.
The report also says the comparative advantage of U.S. over EU bioethanol production could lead to more U.S. sales of renewable fuels to the U.K.
The report cites "early evidence" of more U.K. imports of U.S. agri-food inputs and vegetables, roots and tubers.
Since 1990, U.S. agricultural imports from the EU increased from $5.7 billion to $36.7 billion in 2021.
But U.S. agricultural exports to the EU increased much less — from $10 billion to $11.8 billion over the same period.
"The discrepancy in the export volume between the two trading partners is largely due to U.S. consumers’ increased demand for European alcoholic beverages and continued EU impediments to U.S. imports such as technical barriers to trade, simultaneous buy and sell measures, high tariffs, and grain import licensing systems," the report states.
Since 1990, imports of wine, distilled spirits, and beer accounted for two-thirds of all U.S. agricultural import value from Europe.
EU tariff levels on agricultural products averaged 8% higher than the average U.S. agricultural tariff level of 4.5%.
Many U.S. brands of food products have been commonly consumed in Europe but not imported, because of the location of manufacturing in the EU by U.S. corporations, such as H.J. Heinz Co. and Kellogg Co., or because of franchising or brand licensing, such as McDonald’s Corp. and Coca-Cola Co.
Annual U.K. agricultural value was more than $34 billion in 2020, according to the report. Wheat, barley and rapeseed are 74% of the cultivated area.
In 2020, animal products accounted for nearly $20 billion — 67% — of the UK’s total agricultural output.
U.S. agricultural exports to the U.K. have increased by 5% annually in the last five years. Exports of U.S. forest products, food preparations and fresh vegetables increased by double-digit percentages in 2010-2020.
But from 2016 to 2021, U.S. tree nuts and food preparation exports to the U.K. declined, while renewable fuel exports, in the form of wood pellets and bio-ethanol experienced double-digit annual growth, Jelliffe said.
U.K. will likely retain a short-term reliance on agricultural trade with the EU, the report states.
