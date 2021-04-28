PORTLAND — When it comes to marketing fresh pears, flavor is key.
Industry data shows the majority of consumers want to eat pears within 1-3 days of purchase, said Kevin Moffitt, president and CEO of Pear Bureau Northwest. How the fruit tastes will determine how soon people come back for more, or if they come back at all.
That was the idea behind a rule change for early season d'Anjou pears, Moffitt said, aimed at providing a better eating experience for consumers to drive repeat purchases.
The new regulation, which went into effect April 23, lowers the USDA pressure requirement for d'Anjou pears shipped in the U.S. and Canada before Nov. 1. That means the pears are softer when they arrive at supermarket shelves, and ready to eat faster.
"This d'Anjou regulation is the latest step in the industry's efforts to deliver high quality fruit that will ripen properly and in a timely manner to satisfy consumers' desire for sweet, juicy pears," Moffitt said. "We are excited to see this quality standard implemented to improve pear eating quality."
Measuring the pressure, or firmness, of pears is one way to gauge how ripe the fruit is. To do this, packing houses use a penetrometer test to determine how much force is needed to punch into the fruit's flesh, measured in pounds per square inch.
Under the previous USDA rule, d'Anjou pears shipped before Nov. 1 were required to have a maximum pressure of 14 psi. The new rule is 13 psi.
It all boils down to timing and quality, Moffitt said. Very few consumers want to wait five or more days to eat pears before they properly ripen. But if they eat one too early, the result is less than pleasant — something that's not as crunchy as an apple, but not soft enough to be a sweet, juicy pear.
"The idea here is to take another step toward ensuring we get the best tasting fruit to the consumer at retail to bring them back for more," Moffitt said.
Moffitt said the industry's Fresh Pear Committee voted last June to begin the rule changing process with the USDA.
Pear Bureau Northwest represents approximately 820 growers in Oregon and Washington, which account for 84% of total U.S. pear production. Growers are separated by four regional districts, including Wenatchee, Yakima, Hood River and Medford.
Moffitt said the rule should not affect the timing of d'Anjou pear harvest, which typically happens in early to mid-September. After harvest, pears are sent to the packing house and kept in cold storage for up to six weeks, allowing them time to slowly ripen before shipping.
The bureau has also encouraged handlers to "condition" pears with ethylene, a natural hormone that regulates ripening of fruits and plants. Just 25-30% of d'Anjou pears are conditioned before shipping, Moffitt said.
According to surveys by the Pear Bureau Northwest, more than 20% of consumers say they will wait two months or longer to buy pears again if they eat one that is bland or dull. By comparison, just 6% of consumers will wait that long to buy apples again after a bad experience.
On the other hand, 73% of consumers say they will buy pears again within one week of eating one that is fresh and flavorful.
"Successful passage of this regulation is just one more action showing retailers and consumers that our industry is committed to bringing them the best eating quality for pears grown around the Northwest," he said.