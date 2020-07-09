Additional commodities are now eligible for federal direct farm aid, and some already-eligible commodities now qualify for more aid.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Thursday said USDA made the changes after reviewing comments from farm groups and analyzing USDA Market News data.
"This is an example of government working for the people — we asked for input and we updated the program based on the comments we received," said Perdue.
USDA will begin accepting applications for new commodities July 13.
Industry groups and legislators have been campaigning for months for USDA to include more commodities hurt by COVID-19 market disruptions, and farm leaders call the update a "huge victory" for farmers originally left out of the aid package.
The program, known as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, is handled by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency offices nationwide.
According to a statement from USDA, the CFAP aid package will now allow farmers with the following commodities to apply:
• Alfalfa sprouts.
• Anise.
• Arugula.
• Basil.
• Bean sprouts
• Beets.
• Blackberries.
• Brussels sprouts.
• Celeriac (celery root).
• Chives.
• Cilantro.
• Coconuts.
• Collard greens.
• Dandelion greens.
• Greens (others not listed separately).
• Guava.
• Kale greens.
• Lettuce — including Boston, green leaf, Lolla Rossa, oak leaf green, oak leaf red and red leaf.
• Marjoram.
• Mint.
• Mustard.
• Okra.
• Oregano.
• Parsnips.
• Passion fruit.
• Peas (green).
• Pineapple.
• Pistachios.
• Radicchio.
• Rosemary.
• Sage.
• Savory.
• Sorrel.
• Fresh sugarcane.
• Swiss chard.
• Thyme.
• Turnip top greens.
USDA will also expand aid for seven already-eligible commodities:
• Apples.
• Blueberries.
• Garlic.
• Potatoes.
• Raspberries.
• Tangerines.
• Taro.
The update also means that peaches and rhubarb no longer qualify for aid payments.
Based on new data, payment rates will also be corrected for growers of:
• Apples.
• Artichokes.
• Asparagus.
• Blueberries.
• Cantaloupes.
• Cucumbers.
• Garlic.
• Kiwifruit.
• Mushrooms.
• Papaya.
• Peaches.
• Potatoes.
• Raspberries.
• Rhubarb.
• Tangerines.
• Tar.
Additional information is available in the Federal Register in the Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) and Final Rule Correction and at www.farmers.gov/cfap.