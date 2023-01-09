honey bees (copy)

Honey bees.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

USDA has granted conditional approval for an insect vaccine intended to protect honey bees from American Foulbrood, an aggressive bacterial disease that affects honey bee colonies across North America. It is the first vaccine approved for any insect in the U.S.

The research could potentially help honey bees and the farms that rely on them for pollination.

