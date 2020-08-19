Most avocado oils sold in the U.S. are stale or impure, researchers say.
Some of them contain hardly any avocado at all, they say.
Avocado oil has become a popular, expensive cooking oil, promoted for its health benefits. Although the U.S. is one of the largest consumers of avocado oil, people might not get the product they pay for, according to Selina Wang, a food scientist at the University of Caifornia-Davis. She led the first comprehensive study of commercial avocado oil.
In the study, researchers analyzed 22 brands of “pure” or “extra virgin” avocado oil. They found 15 brands were rancid and 6 brands had been mixed with cheaper edible oils. Three brands were mostly soybean oil.
Wang says issues with avocado oil purity and quality are a consequence of unregulated labeling because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not issued “standards of identity” for avocado oil.
The FDA uses the standards to regulate a food product’s ingredients and manufacturing process, protecting consumers from allergens and misleading labeling.
“When consumers are buying ‘extra virgin’ avocado oil at the store, they are not interested in buying soybean oil!” Wang wrote to the Capital Press in an email. “That’s the current reality — products may be adulterated (mislabeled).”
Rancid avocado oil can smell like oil paint, crayons, stale crackers or nuts, Wang says. It could indicate the oil came from poor-quality fruit or poorly handled fruit that may have been processed with too much heat or too long after harvest.
But high-quality oil can also go stale without proper storage. The most rancid oils in the study came in clear packaging, which doesn’t protect them from light, which degrades them.
Wang found similar issues with the quality and purity of olive oil 10 years ago, which prompted the olive oil industry to develop its own certification program. Olive oil that meets the programs’ standards for purity and quality receives a special seal.
Although the FDA still doesn’t regulate olive oil labeling, the industry’s certification program lets consumers choose products with confidence. The avocado oil industry may want to develop its own certification program, Wang says.
Wang’s lab is also developing tests for bulk buyers to use on avocado oil.
In the meantime, consumers may want to think twice before buying avocado oil.
Extra virgin avocado oil should be slightly green. Refined avocado should be light yellow and almost clear. Avocado oil should be stored in a cool, dark place and not left out at room temperature.