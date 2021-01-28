FOLSOM, Calif. — The University of California-Davis, in partnership with the California Walnut Board, released a new walnut variety this month.
Researchers say the new variety, named UC Wolfskill, will enable growers to harvest earlier, lengthen the harvest season and improve efficiency. The trees produce walnuts of the color most desired by consumers, and early tests show the trees perform better than some other varieties when facing walnut blight, a disease.
"She's a good variety. Give her a try," said Charles Leslie, a UC-Davis researcher.
He grinned.
UC Wolfskill — named after the Wolfskill family, who donated experimental orchards to the university in 1934 — has been in development for 18 years.
In 2003, researcher Gale McGranahan crossed a Chandler, the most popular walnut variety, with a Solano walnut, which is harvested earlier in the year. Since then, UC-Davis researchers have experimented with the seedlings, grafted and propagated the trees and worked with dozens of growers who were willing to act as "guinea pigs."
The research was funded by the California Walnut Board.
Now, nearly two decades later, researchers say they're excited to release the new variety.
“The release of UC Wolfskill gives California walnut growers like me a new, early maturing variety which shows greater resistance to walnut blight coupled with potentially superior kernel quality from a vigorous, high yielding cultivar,” third-generation walnut grower Davin Norene said in a statement.
Joe Grant, research director of the walnut board, told the Capital Press having an earlier-harvesting walnut will allow growers to spread out their harvest season as evenly as possible.
"This enables growers and hullers/dryers to have a steady flow of product to handle, rather than being sporadic," he said.
Pat Brown, an associate professor and nut crops breeder at UC-Davis, said consumers likely won't notice a significant difference in texture or flavor; the researchers mainly designed the variety to meet growers' needs.
However, Brown said the walnuts may be more visually appealing for consumers than some other varieties because they are a lighter color, a little bigger and less prone to shrivel.
"Lighter-colored walnut kernels have greater customer appeal," said Grant of the walnut board, who said this makes them more popular in international trade.
Brown, the nut breeder, said although he wouldn't go so far as to claim the new variety is blight resistant, compared to varieties with similar life cycles, UC Wolfskill's ability to withstand walnut blight "looks pretty good."
Growers say walnut blight accounts for most of the industry's economic losses each year.
Despite the variety's favorable characteristics, researchers say they don't expect growers to pick it up immediately. That's because planting new trees is risky and a big financial commitment.
"Growers will milk an existing orchard as long as they can before planting new trees," said Leslie, one of the researchers. "There will always be those growers willing to test releases and take a risk — and those growers deserve a salute — but most growers will understandably wait."