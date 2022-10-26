Courtesy of Hector Amezcua/UC-Davis (copy)

The University of California-Davis Finn strawberry variety. UC-Davis has received $6.2 million from the federal government to breed stronger, more disease-resistant strawberry varieties. 

 Courtesy of Hector Amezcua/UC-Davis

The federal government has awarded University of California-Davis $6.2 million to breed new strawberry varieties that are more resistant to diseases and pests.

The four-year grant, awarded this October, comes from USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture as part of a larger Specialty Crop Research Initiative program.

