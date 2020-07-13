A toast is in order after the U.S. wine industry got some rare good news on Friday.
The U.S. Trade Representative, or USTR, announced the Trump administration would put a 25% tariff on $1.3 billion in French products, effective in six months, to retaliate against France's digital services tax on U.S. internet giants. French champagne, originally listed as a tariff target, was spared, and the American wine industry is celebrating.
"Every day in 2020 has been worse than the last, so it's nice to have a little break from that," said Ben Aneff, president of the U.S. Wine Trade Alliance. "We have multiple major trade issues and it's nice to have a win on one of them."
U.S. wine sellers, who have fought the tariff threat since January, called Friday's decision "an unexpected victory."
At first glance, winemakers say, it may appear that a duty on French sparkling wine would hobble competition and bolster the domestic industry. But American wine producers told the Capital Press the import tax could have hurt the industry by putting distributors that rely on sparkling wine sales out of business and damaging the overall wine-drinking culture.
Industry groups estimated that a 25% duty on French sparkling wine would have jacked up U.S. importers' costs by about $179 million and forced the sector to lose around 6,000 jobs.
Wine industry leaders say the victory was achieved through months of collective advocacy.
In its decision, the USTR document stated, "In making this determination, the U.S. Trade Representative considered the public comments submitted in the investigation, as well as advice of advisory committees."
Despite the victory, industry leaders say the fight against tariffs isn't over.
Friday's announcement does not mean there will be any relaxation of the already-existing 25% tariffs on wines from France, Spain and Germany under 14% alcohol, or on Scotch whisky. Those tariffs, imposed October 2019, came from a more longstanding dispute involving European Union support for Airbus.
Jana McKamey, executive director of the Oregon Winegrowers Association, told the Capital Press that wine should not be used as a retaliatory pawn in unrelated trade issues.
"Retaliatory tools can create a lot of chaos in the marketplace," she said.
Although U.S. wine leaders are celebrating Friday's victory, industry organizations say they will continue to advocate that all tariffs to be removed — especially at a time when the wine industry is struggling through COVID-19's economic downturn.