Failure to pass the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement would signal a surrender of the U.S. position in global markets, says Jim Bair, president of U.S. Apple Association.

Bair and members of other agricultural organizations held a press conference at the World Trade Center in Washington, D.C., Sept. 13 to conclude a 20,000-mile, 30-state Motorcade for Trade and USMCA tour by Farmers for Free Trade.

Many competitors are willing to step in and take America’s place in global markets if the U.S. steps back, Bair said. Apple exports already are expected to be one-third less than last year, causing grower income to drop $588 million, he said.

Passage of USMCA is critical as a replacement of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, which benefited growers tremendously by quadrupling apple exports to Mexico, Bair said.

“Because of the success of NAFTA, growers have made huge investments in trees, land, equipment and infrastructure,” he said. “The health of the apple industry depends on growers’ ability to export.”

Growers export about $1 billion worth of apples annually, roughly one-third of the country’s crop, he said.

Mexico and Canada are the top export markets for the industry. Exports are critical because without them more apples have to be sold on the domestic market, impacting everyone’s bottom line, he said.

“The USMCA has to get ratified,” Bair said. “A future without free trade across North America is a future too terrible to consider.”

The Trump administration is negotiating with House Democrats to try to get a USMCA vote.

In a Sept. 11 editorial, the Washington Post said Democrats should pass USMCA because to do otherwise is to “gamble with people’s jobs and income.”