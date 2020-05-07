ISTANBUL — Turkey — the world’s largest producer and exporter of hazelnuts — has experienced a growth spurt in both the volume and price of its signature nut sold around the world.
The country, straddling Asia and Europe, where hazelnuts originated thousands of years ago, earned about $1.84 billion from hazelnut exports from September to April. That marked a surge of 50.9% compared to the same eight-month export season the previous year, according to statistics from Turkey’s Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters’ Union.
During the same period, the volume of Turkish hazelnut exports increased to 277,281 tons from 210,600 tons during the previous season, April 2018 to September 2019.
“While Turkey’s exports fell in many sectors due to the pandemic that shook the EU (European Union, where most of the country’s food exports go), hazelnuts continued its high growth,” said Ali Haydar Goren, chairman of the board for the Istanbul Hazelnut and Products Exporters Association. “The increase in the period when all the countries of the world imposed quarantine shows the success of our exporting companies.”
About three-fourths of Turkey’s exports go to countries in the European Union, according to the exporters’ union.
Turkey’s boom in hazelnut exports appears to stem from a bountiful crop combined with low yields and exports from Italy, its greatest hazelnut rival, said assistant professor Derya Nizam of Turkey’s Izmir Economy University.
Italy’s hazelnut yield declined in 2019 from 110,000 tons to 60,000 tons, and its exports this year were slowed further by strict lockdowns during a particularly severe outbreak of COVID-19, Nizam said.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s yield flourished, staying at around 700,000 tons, said the professor, who recently conducted a survey of Turkish hazelnut farmers.
Farmers in Turkey who responded to the survey indicated that agricultural subsidies from the government and government purchases of the crop — which it later sells to consumers — have helped to make the enterprise more secure, Nizam said. The governmental support also assists with the entry of Turkish agricultural products into world markets, she said.
Higher demand for hazelnut-based snacks and spreads during worldwide stay-at-home orders may have also contributed to Turkey’s export boom, Goren said. That spike in demand is not expected to diminish in the coming months, he said.
The increasing popularity of such products and growing awareness of the health benefits of the protein- and vitamin-packed nut have also fueled global demand, according to a 2017 market research study by New York-based Persistence Market Research.
Turkey exports hazelnuts to 118 countries. By-country figures were not available specifically for the eight-month period from September to April.
However, Italy was the biggest importer of Turkish hazelnuts during the 2019 calendar year, according to statistics from the exporters’ union. Home to Barilla and Ferrero — the maker of Nutella — Italy brought in 185 million pounds of Turkish hazelnuts in 2019.
Germany followed closely behind with 162 million pounds, France with 50.1 million, Poland with 26.4 million, Holland with 24.7 million and then China with 24.6 million.
But European countries were far from the only destination for Turkish hazelnuts: 18.9 million pounds went to Canada, 13.2 million to the U.S. and 4.6 million to Mexico.
About 36.9% of Turkey’s hazelnut exports were processed products sold for $657.5 million, while the rest were raw hazelnuts, the union reported.
The price of hazelnuts also spiked in September to April as compared to the previous season, and that upward trend is not expected to dip given the logistical challenges of exporting food during a pandemic, Goren said.
“As you know, many countries are imposing quarantine, and entry and exit are problematic,” he said. “The return of outgoing vehicles and quarantines applied to drivers increase logistics costs, which is reflected in the prices.
“If this situation continues, price increases may be seen in new contracts.”