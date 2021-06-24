AURORA, Ore. — Unseasonable heat in Oregon's Willamette Valley has berry farmers on edge ahead of what figures to be a frenetic harvest.
With triple-digit temperatures expected June 26-28, Bernadine Strik, extension berry crops specialist for Oregon State University, said growers are racing to pick ripe fruit that could be damaged by the scorching weather.
Berries typically do not fare well under such conditions, Strik said. Raspberries and blackberries may dry out and become sunburned, making them commercially unmarketable.
The heat can also cause berries to stick on the plant during machine harvesting, resulting in lower efficiency and yield.
Blueberries, too, can be sunburned if not managed properly, Strik said. How much crop damage growers experience remains to be seen, and may depend on a variety of factors including differences in berry varieties and micro-climates.
"As you can imagine, growers are kind of anxious," Strik said. "There is just not much they can do but wait and see with many of these crops."
Strik, who works at the OSU North Willamette Research and Extension Center in Aurora, Ore., said a crew arrived June 24 to begin hand-picking organic blueberries on their research plots, and machine harvesting of blackberries and raspberries was expected to begin June 25.
Certain types of early ripening blueberries, such as Duke, are more heat-resistant than later season cultivars, Strik said. However, researchers have not had much of a chance to test Duke under extreme heat.
"Our growers are just going to do what they can," Strik said.
For fresh market blueberries, Strik said most growers have dual irrigation systems that include overhead sprinklers designed to keep the plant canopy cool when temperatures rise above 90-95 degrees — a process known as evaporative cooling.
Strik recommended growers turn on their evaporative cooling systems for 20 minutes every hour when temperatures hit the 90-95 degree benchmark to prevent sunburn.
Most blackberry and raspberry growers, however, do not have evaporative cooling systems, Strik said, leaving them with no way to mitigate sunburn. Instead, she expects they will be machine harvesting more frequently to stay ahead of any potential crop damage.
Strik also suggested growers do their machine harvesting either at night or as early in the morning as possible to avoid the problem of berries sticking on the cane.
"That's the only thing our growers can really do," she said.
Matt Unger, of Unger Farms, said they are used to fighting summertime heat, but 100-degree days in June is "very unusual."
Unger Farms grows about 140 acres of blackberries, raspberries, strawberries and blueberries in Cornelius, Ore., 23 miles west of Portland. The fruit is all for fresh market, sold in New Seasons grocery stores, local farmers markets and U-pick.
Harvest is mostly finished for June-bearing strawberries, Unger said. The farm also grows ever-bearing strawberries, which produce fruit from late May into November.
Next up, Unger said, is blueberries. He said crews would begin arriving June 24 to pick the fruit, though with labor shortages he wondered how quickly they could get the work done.
"Hopefully, we'll have enough pickers show up," he said.
In the meantime, Unger said the farm has sprinkler systems set up for both blueberries and cane berries, which they will use to beat the heat.
"We'll pick as much as we can early, and run water to keep them cool during the day," he said.