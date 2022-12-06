WENATCHEE, Wash. — Each year, outside investors take bigger bites of the apple industry.
Washington state's tree fruit sector especially continues to attract outside investment.
During a panel discussion at the Washington State Tree Fruit Association's annual meeting, four experts — an accountant, a banker and two fruit company leaders — advised farmers on how to navigate outside investment opportunities.
Growers work with investors for three main reasons, said Scott Porter, managing director at investment bank Cascadia Capital, where he helps lead the firm's agribusiness practice.
Some growers welcome investment as a defense mechanism, to secure capital that will enable them to continue operating amid pricing pressure, shrinking labor forces and rising input costs.
"They do it to survive," said Porter.
Kelli Visser, CEO and partner at Larson Gross, an accounting firm, put it more bluntly: "I think at this point, if you're not growing, you're dying."
Other tree fruit companies, recognizing consolidation is happening across the food sector, are trying to scale up to stay on top, said Porter.
"Your customers (retailers) are getting bigger and becoming more powerful and have more leverage. How do you compete with that? Consolidation is really important to do that," he said.
Personal factors, such as retirement, also lead growers to work with investors.
Partnering with an investor is "not for everyone," said Porter, but he said it's worthwhile to know the ins and outs of investment.
Common types of investors in the tree fruit sector include private equity investors, pension funds, endowments, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.
Private equity firms and family offices tend to invest in vertically integrated grower-packer-shipper operations, while institutional investors are more open to investing in just orchards, said Porter.
The panel experts advised farmers to be aware that bringing in outside investment will require significant time and paperwork.
Jared England, general manager of Manson Growers Co-op, a grower, packer and shipper of apples, advised farmers to vet many possible investors rather than taking the first offer.
England said his cooperative members talked with 25 different investors, narrowed the choices down to five, then closed a deal this March with IFC, or International Farming Corp. IFC recapitalized Manson Growers Co-op, turning it into an LLC, buying the majority share and giving the co-op's 80 members the remaining equity share balance.
"That capital investment was critical for us to stay competitive," said England.
Working with an outside investor means losing some control, so England said it's important for the fruit company to align with the investor.
"The right partner matters," he said.
Chris McCarthy, CEO of Auvil Fruit Co., another grower-packer-shipper, agreed.
"Do your due diligence on the front end to know who you're partnering with," he said.
In 2019, investment firm Fiera Comox recapitalized Auvil Fruit Co., a partnership McCarthy described as "extremely positive."
Porter, of Cascadia Capital, said not all investors are created equal. Some have little knowledge about agriculture, while others understand the challenges farmers face. Some invest only short term, while others are in it for the long game.
