Washington’s tree fruit growers continue to struggle to comply with state regulations regarding COVID-19, but good news for them was the dismissal of a lawsuit labor union filed seeking tighter rules.
A Thurston County Superior Court judge on July 17 dismissed a lawsuit by Familias Unidas por la Justica and the AFL-CIO against state agencies that the farm labor association Wafla said would eliminate bunk beds in farmworker housing.
“It was a public relations stunt intended to intimidate state agencies, bash the H-2A (foreign guestworker) program, push a political narrative and was ridiculous and legally frivolous,” said Dan Fazio, Wafla director.
Fazio said even the United Farm Workers filed a declaration saying the plaintiff unions made false claims.
Wafla and other agricultural groups, led by the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, intervened in the suit.
Fazio and Jon DeVaney, president of the tree fruit association, said while growers and packing sheds are doing their best to comply with state rules on face masks, social distancing and transportation, the rules have increased costs, reduced productivity and created challenges.
Growers and companies can request variances but state agencies have a month-long backlog in considering them, DeVaney said.
Variances have been an “illusion,” Fazio said.
“Rapid implementation of rules has been perhaps the most challenging aspect as groups have struggled to develop compliance plans,” DeVaney said.
Mike Gempler, executive director of the Washington Growers League, which normally operates 806 beds of farmworker housing, is down 38% to 524 beds because of the 15-person limit in housing units.
The League’s Mattawa facility normally has 24 occupants per floor but was unable to get a variance and is now at 15 per floor.
“You can’t mix workers from different employers, and walk-ins have to be separate, so growers are finding other housing options or hiring fewer workers,” Gempler said. “Extra hotels are in short supply.”
The 120-day emergency rule that took effect May 18 allows bunk beds if they are 6 feet apart or separated by floor to near-ceiling barriers and occupants in lower and upper berths sleep head-to-toe. Bunk houses may have up to 15 occupants.
Beside the sleeping restrictions they have to wear cloth face masks and distance from each other while cooking, eating, bathing and recreating. Space must be made available to isolate any workers who become sick.
Configuration of sleeping, eating and bathroom facilities is key with those already designed for groups of 15 workers or less working well, Gempler said.
The bunk bed rule is “very damaging” and the most problematic, Gempler said, because it restricts the number of people who can be housed and, therefore, numbers who can work. It’s caused some spot labor shortages during a year that otherwise is relatively OK on labor, he said.
The league’s revenue is down from housing fewer workers but its costs are up, he said, from buying hand sanitizer, providing more sinks and additional cleaning supplies.
“Another thing we do is check everyone’s temperature every morning. We do that at the housing and employers do it in fields. It’s a lot of work,” Gempler said.
Occasional COVID-19 cases are discovered but there have been no widespread outbreaks, he said. A few outbreaks of 10 or more positive tests have been quickly controlled with quarantines, he said.
“The group shelter scheme is working well, so we don’t have large-scale transmissions — one or two here or there that keeps happening,” he said.
While rules call for workers in packing sheds and orchards to wear masks if not working alone, employers are erring on the side of caution by requiring more masks, he said.
A mid-July update of state rules clarified that “working alone” includes office cubicles where workers don’t have visitors, lone employees in vehicles and working alone in a field, DeVaney said.
Employers also don’t have to maintain records of employee temperature checks, he said.
Mid-May strikes at seven packing sheds in the Yakima area over alleged lack of COVID-19 protections was really more about higher pay, Fazio said.
“In some cases, workers got higher pay,” he said. “In others they didn’t and went back to work. It’s over with.”